Kylie Jenner’s white dress at ‘The Kardashians’ premiere was so glamorous





April 7 was a big night for the Kardashian-Jenner clan. Before the premiere of the new Hulus reality show The Kardashians on April 14, several members of the famous family gathered to celebrate at their red carpet event. Predictably, it was also a big night for fashion, as the stars shone in their respective looks. Kylie Jenner wore a white dress for The Kardashians event, which officially marked her return to the public eye since the birth of her second child. She stunned in an all-white look by Coperni, which was photographed by Blair Caldwell. Unlike the French labels’ Fall 2022 runway look, pictured below, the entrepreneur and reality TV star wore the sparkly, sleek one-shoulder dress with matching white thigh-high boots against a pair of sparkly heels. (Her shoes were a custom design by Amina Muaddi x Coperni.) The end result was equal parts vintage glamor and futuristic. In terms of details, the latex dress featured a subtle cutout at the chest, rosettes at the neckline and bust, and a slit on the left leg. The red carpet pro apparently posed for Instagram photos ahead of the premiere. Jenner stood against a white backdrop and close-ups of her outfit revealed her polished jewelry and bronzed makeup, which naturally came from her eponymous cosmetics line. She wore her hair parted and pulled back to keep the look clean. The original Coperni runway look was more draped than form-fitting, meaning Jenners’ dress could have been customized to her tastes. The original creation, however, closely followed the theme of the collection, which explored teenage chrysalis notions of the fate of Hollywood glamor (and was also, notably, sewn in Ukraine). Other looks included a sheer, asymmetrical white dress with sneakers and a tiered mini dress made from upcycled ties. Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images Unsurprisingly, Jenner wasn’t the only one of the bunch wearing latex. (The family is known to love the material for its close-fitting nature.) Kim Kardashian wore a cash silver dress by Thierry Mugler to the show’s premiere and accessorized with a matching choker, earrings and bracelets. on each wrist. Khlo and Kourtney Kardashian, meanwhile, also wore ultra-fitted dresses for the occasion. If you haven’t been following the family’s red carpet looks at all, you can see them right in front of you. Kris Jenner Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ABA Kourtney Kardashian Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ABA Kim Kardashian Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ABA Khlo Kardashian Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ABA

