Whitmer kidnapping plot: 2 men acquitted, jury hung for 2 others
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) A jury on Friday acquitted two men of all charges in a plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer but could not reach verdicts against the two alleged leaders, a resounding defeat for the government after a week-long trial centered on a remarkable FBI sting operation just before the 2020 election.
Whitmer did not immediately comment on the result, though his chief of staff was critical, saying Americans are experiencing the normalization of political violence.
The result was announced on the fifth day of deliberations, hours after the jury said it struggled find unanimity on the counts in the 10 count indictment. The judge told the panel to keep working, but the jurors returned after lunch to say they were still deadlocked on some points.
Daniel Harris, 24, and Brandon Caserta, 33, were found not guilty of conspiracy. Additionally, Harris was acquitted of the explosives and firearm charges.
The jury was unable to reach a verdict for Adam Fox, 38, and Barry Croft Jr., 46, meaning the government can try them again on two conspiracy charges. Croft also faces a separate explosive charge. They will remain in custody.
No juror has spoken publicly about the mixed result.
Visibly disappointed with the result. … We have two defendants awaiting trial and we will get back to work well, said US Attorney Andrew Birge.
Harris and Caserta embraced their lawyers when U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker declared they were free after 18 months in prison awaiting trial. Moments earlier, family members had gasped and cried with joy as the verdicts were read.
The arrests in Michigan came amid upheaval in the United States in 2020. The year had started with pandemic lockdowns, then moved to armed Capitol protests against COVID-19 restrictions ordered by Whitmer and other governors. Late May, anger over racial injustice and the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police has erupted into protests in cities across the country.
In a Grand Rapids courtroom, during 13 days of testimony, prosecutors presented evidence from undercover agentsa crucial informant and two men who pleaded guilty to the plot. Jurors also read and heard secretly taped conversations, violent social media posts and chat messages.
Ty Garbin, who pleaded guilty and is serving a six-year prison sentence, said the plan was to get Whitmer and cause enough chaos to start a civil war before the election, preventing Joe Biden from winning the presidency.
Garbin and Kaleb Franks, who also pleaded guilty and testified for the government, were among six people arrested in October 2020 amid talks of raising $4,000 for an explosive intended to blow up a bridge and thwart any police response to a kidnapping, according to trial testimony.
Prosecutors said the group was steeped in anti-government extremism and furious at Whitmer’s pandemic restrictions. There was evidence of a crudely constructed gunhouse to practice getting in and out of his vacation home, and a night walk of Croft, Fox and secret agents to check the property.
But defense attorneys described the men as gullible weekend warriors, often stoned with marijuana and subject to big wild talk. They said FBI agents and informants tricked and cajoled the men to target the governor.
During closing arguments a week ago, Fox attorney Christopher Gibbons said the plan was complete nonsense, and he pleaded with jurors to be the firewall against the government.
Harris was the only defendant to testify in his own defenserepeatedly telling jurors absolutely not when asked if he had targeted the governor.
I think what the FBI did is inadmissible, Casertas’ attorney Michael Hills said in court. And I think the jury just sent them a loud and clear message that those tactics weren’t going to condone what they did here.
He said Whitmer had never been in danger.
Gibbons said the Harris and Caserta acquittals demonstrated serious flaws in the governments case.
Get ready for another try. … Well, end up getting what we wanted from this, which is the truth and justice that I believe Adam is entitled to, Gibbons said.
Meanwhile, Michigan Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist said the result was disappointing. Whitmers’ office issued a harsh reaction from the governor’s chief of staff, JoAnne Huls.
The plot to kidnap and kill a governor may seem like an anomaly. But we have to be honest about what it really is: the result of violent and confrontational rhetoric that’s all too common in our country, Huls said. There must be accountability and consequences for those who commit heinous crimes. Without accountability, extremists will be emboldened.
Proceedings resumed earlier on Friday with a court worker handing jurors a large plastic bag containing pennies, known as Exhibit 291. The pennies were requested before jurors went home on Thursday.
According to the government, the coins stuck on commercial-grade fireworks were intended to act as shrapnel against Whitmers’ security team.
The trial has lasted 20 days since March 8, including jury selection, evidence, closing arguments and jury deliberations. Croft is from Bear, Delaware, while the others are from Michigan.
Whitmer, a Democrat, was not a trial witness and did not attend. She rarely speaks publicly about the plot, although she did discuss surprises during her tenure that seemed out of fiction when she sought re-election. the 17th of March.
She blamed former President Donald Trump for fomenting anger over coronavirus restrictions and refusing to condemn right-wing extremists like those charged in the case.
A jury of six women and six men heard the case, along with four alternates. Little is known about them. Citing confidentiality, Jonker ordered that they be identified only by numbers. Two jurors were dismissed during the trial due to illness.
The panel of jurors came from a 22-county region of western and northern Michigan that is largely rural, Republican and conservative. Several people were fired after saying they had strong feelings about Whitmer, positive or negative, or the government.
Matthew Schneider, a former US attorney in Detroit, said prosecutors could have learned more about the backgrounds and personal opinions of some jurors called towards the end of the day-long selection process.
The government had presented its case. The jury didn’t believe him, Schneider said of the verdict.
Separately, state court authorities are prosecuting eight men accused of aiding the group who was on trial in federal court.
___
Find full hotspot coverage on the Whitmer Kidnap Plot Trial at: https://apnews.com/hub/whitmer-kidnap-plot-trial
___
White reported from Detroit. Associated Press reporters Sara Burnett in Chicago; David Eggert in Grand Rapids, Michigan; and Mike Householder in Detroit contributed to this report.
