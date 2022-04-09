Latin American Fashion Launchpad Stitch Lab Celebrates 5th Anniversary



Point Lab turns five! The Latin American incubator, which has been at the forefront of the small boutique movement and served as a showcase for many independent Latin American designers, is celebrating its anniversary in style by hosting its unique pop-up at Paradise Plaza in the Miami Design District. The event, which started as a one-day pop-up in 2018 with just 20 designers, will feature 38 new designers in 2022, hailing from Argentina, Colombia, Ecuador, El Salvador, Venezuela, Dominican Republic, Panama and Mexico.It kicked off with an exclusive, private fashion show on Thursday, April 7, and the consumer-facing pop-up will take place from April 8-10. Stitch Lab has become a key player in the Latin American fashion movement. CEO and founder Karina Rosendo told Remezcla. Five or six years ago, LATAM fashion was unknown in the United States. The American market was and still is very loyal to European brands – and while that’s all right – with Stitch Lab we want to introduce new talent that is of the same caliber if not more unique due to the durable and handcrafted work of the artisan communities of the Latin American diaspora. And the results have been remarkable. Over the past 5 years, we’ve introduced over 150 brands and given them the ability to connect and sell at boutiques and major retailers such as Macys, Rosendo also shared. The pop-up will also unveil the international launch of Sea Salt, the eco-responsible swimwear brand co-founded by Colombian model and TV host Laura Tobn, Mercedes Salazar, Catalina Zuluaga, Pily Queipo and Alvaro Rodriguez. Eugenia Fernandez, Valentina Karnoubi, Florencia Davalos, Alejandra Raw, Liza Echeverry, Mia de Dios and newcomers like Olette, Venandi, Nue, Relicario, Nudo Rosa, and many more.

