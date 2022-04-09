Gerald McKenna was one of the greatest GAA men I have ever met





Kerry GAA Chairman Gerald McKenna has passed away.

He was 88 years old.

The Ballyduff native was one of the most progressive administrators in the association’s history and held various roles at county, provincial and national level during an illustrious high-profile career. One of his greatest achievements, during his tenure as county chairman, was the appointment of Mick ODwyer as manager of senior footballers. This set in motion one of the greatest dynasties in GAA history. In an interview with Radio Kerry in 2003, ODwyer described McKenna as one of the greatest GAA men I have ever met when he refused to bow to pressure to fire the manager after defeats in Dublin. O’Dwyer recalled: “We also had some tough times, I can tell you, we had a big win in 1975, but again in 1976 and 1977 Dublin came and beat us in those big games and a big coup took place in the county to get rid of me and Gerald McKenna, but I tell you, Gerald McKenna was a man, one of the greatest GAA men I have ever met. failed anyway and came back to continue with Kerry and then won seven All Ireland after that. By the time McKenna stepped down as president, Kerry was halfway to the four in a row. In an Irish Examiner interview two years ago, McKenna recalled the attempted uprising against ODwyer. It wasn’t his fault. I stood by his side. I had loyalty and he had loyalty. It wasn’t blind loyalty; I knew he had it and I knew this team would be successful. I backed him up and the rest is history. The simplest thing was that those who wanted to get rid of him had to get rid of me first. They opposed me for the presidency but I succeeded and that kept Dwyer in his position. Did any of the opponents of ODwyers later apologize? Many of them did, in all honesty. It was a desire for success rather than holding anything specifically against Mick Dwyer or myself. But if you succeeded like Mick Dwyer, you will always have people who will be a little jealous. It’s human nature. There was a man here once who told me there’s no satisfaction in anything unless you beat the neighbor. McKenna served as president of Kerry from 1972 to 1979 and continued to be the county’s central council delegate while serving as a trustee of the association for three years. Former Kerry star Paul Galvin, from nearby Finuge, tweeted on Saturday: “A great hero to me since my school days and a great source of guidance and advice ever since. Shakespeare and Kerry. He has deserved his rest.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.irishexaminer.com/sport/gaa/arid-40848125.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos