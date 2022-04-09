Models and mac n cheese: Syracuse Fashion Week 2022 takes its show to Dinosaur Bar-B-Que





Models served up fierce looks from local designers on night two of Syracuse Fashion Week 2022, held upstairs at Dinosaur Bar-B-Que. Audiences at the Local Love showcase enjoyed the dinosaurs’ signature mac and cheese and other finger foods while cheering on local designers, creators and models. One of the biggest draws was Ambition by Night Kids, while the brand introduced its NFTs – or non-fungible tokens – into the physical world by creating a museum collection. Rather than having traditional canvases, Ambition by Night Kids uses models as canvases, and the museum becomes the path each model travels. Models showcased deconstructed and destroyed fashion looks as they walked the runway to a remix of Katy Perry’s Last Friday Night. Creators David Lopez and Keith Ward explained their concept as the walk of shame after a party. The models wore ripped and holey pieces, leotards and long white tutu-style skirts. One of the most unique looks was a model wearing a curtain as a dress. This is all temporary, was it temporary – why not do beauty and destruction simultaneously? Ward asked. Here are some highlights from the Friday night show: With Good Times by Styles P., models from The Higher Call (THC) wore red, black and green hats, sweaters, jumpsuits and sweaters with the words cultivate and higher. The lifestyle brand is based on a mission to break drug, race and community stigmas around cannabis through fashion. Sun Shade Designs was the only jewelry-based brand on the Friday night show. The handmade line includes gold and silver knives, fencing weapons, sunflower-shaped chains, necklaces and earrings. The models wore neutral-colored clothing so that the jewelry was the center of attention; each piece of jewelry is forged by Page Steinhardt, a local blacksmith who won the History Channels blade-forging competition, Forged in Fire, in 2017. Maes lucky charm shared its modern, grunge twist with women’s clothing styles of the 1950s and 1960s.

Models paired their looks with tight curly hairstyles, leather jackets and mesh headpieces. Many models wore bustiers and corsets; while one model wore an animal print, another wore a pair of pink and yellow with a lemon print. College sports store showcased fashionable and traditional Syracuse University apparel, including hoodies, jackets, hats, and sweaters accessorized in blue and orange. Cella V storefront bohemian, fun and work-friendly looks including neutral colored cardigans, silver silk tops and sage green jumpsuits. Each model paired her look with a handbag and comfortable flats or heeled ankle boots. The fence designer was Without remorse, formerly known as Art Without Remorse. Artist Margot Elizabeth is known for her hand-painted recycled clothing. On Friday, the models wore denim jackets and colorful lettering, painted with aliens, lightning bolts and flowers. Models paired these looks with hair confetti and food-themed earrings designed by Margot Elizabeth. Syracuse Fashion Week continues tonight with Lux at Washington Place Luxury Apartments, 300 E. Washington St., Syracuse. Designers include Khang Le, Ezmira Neshawait, Kathom Al Jiboury, Elissa Brundage, Fashion Fix by Susan Fix, Projex 214, Lucky Maes Closet, Cazenovia College Fashion Dept. Designers and Bliss Bridal Boutique. The show starts at 7:30 p.m.; tickets are $40 at CNYtix.com. For more details, visit SyracuseFashionWeek.com or follow the action on Instagram, @syrfashionweek. Safer Syracuse.com Jurassic Park, Star Wars actress Laura Dern spotted at Upstate NY restaurant Crush Trailer: American Highs, New Lesbian Teen Romance Filmed in Syracuse Perfect Summer Nights in Upstate New York: 19 Things to Do When the Sun Goes Down

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.syracuse.com/living/2022/04/models-and-mac-n-cheese-syracuse-fashion-week-2022-takes-its-runway-show-to-dinosaur-bar-b-que.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos