NASA postpones crucial Artemis 1 lunar mission test to April 12





NASA has pushed back the resumption of the critical “wetsuit rehearsal” of the Artemis 1 lunar mission by two days to Tuesday, April 12. The agency had planned to restart the wet dress – a rocket fueling training session and other important Artemis 1 pre-launch activities – today (April 9) at Pad 39B at Kennedy Space Center (KSC) in Florida. But the mission team decided to change the test procedure after noticing a problem with a “helium check valve”, which prevents gas from escaping from Artemis 1’s massive tank. . Space Launch System (SLS) rocket. The helium is used to clean the engine lines before charging and draining the propellant, NASA officials explained in a statement. Artemis 1 Update Today (opens in a new tab). Live updates: NASA’s Artemis 1 lunar mission

Related: NASA’s Artemis 1 lunar mission explained in photos The modified dress rehearsal will focus primarily “on tanking [SLS] core stage and minimal thruster operations on the Interim Cryogenic Propulsion Stage (ICPS) with ground systems at Kennedy,” agency officials wrote in the update. (The ICPS is the upper stage of the two-stage SLS.) “Due to changes in the loading procedures required for the modified test, wetsuit repeat testing is expected to resume with a call to stations on Tuesday April 12 and a refueling on Thursday April 14,” they added. This isn’t the first delay for the dress rehearsal of Artemis 1. The test started on April 1, and the mission team had hoped to wrap things up about 48 hours later on April 3. But several problems have arisen including a problem with the ventilation system on the SLS’s massive mobile launch tower and a blocked pressure relief vent valve on the structure. These issues first delayed and then halted testing, as the Artemis 1 team pulled out to accommodate the launch of Axiom Space. Mission Ax-1 to the International Space Station. Ax-1 took off yesterday (April 8) from KSC’s Pad 39A, which is next to 39B, and his departure paved the way for the pursuit of Artemis 1’s wetsuit. Artemis 1 will launch an uncrewed Orion spacecraft for an approximately month-long mission around the moon. NASA won’t set a target launch date until the wetsuit rehearsal is complete and teams analyze the resulting data, but the mission is unlikely to lift off before June. If all goes well with Artemis 1, Artemis 2 will launch astronauts around the moon in 2024 and Artemis 3 will land a crew near the lunar south pole in 2025 or 2026. Mike Wall is the author of “ The low (opens in a new tab)(Grand Central Publishing, 2018; illustrated by Karl Tate), a book about the search for extraterrestrial life. Follow him on Twitter @michaeldwall (opens in a new tab). Follow us on twitter @Spacedotcom (opens in a new tab) Or on Facebook (opens in a new tab).

