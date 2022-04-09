PBL Brings Fashion to Help Students’ Futures – Crusader News





brianna rich The online store was originally started by Lisa Kennedy, a former teacher, and she started the store because she wanted to help students get appropriate attire for their first impression interviews or even for any official event. The Phi Beta Lambda Club now runs it and their hours are Thursdays from 12:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

As college students continually face many different obstacles during their college career, many might find themselves wanting a part-time job. While resumes and references are important, first impressions are always key. Seward County Community College continues to find ways to support the success of its students in many ways. SCCCs own Phi Beta Lambda [PBL] club demonstrates its interest in student careers by running an E-Boutique. Israel Banuelos, president of the PBL, mentioned that the shop was originally started by a former instructor named Lisa Kennedy, who came up with the idea to help students get proper attire for first-grade interviews. print, whether for work or other formal wearing needs. Initially, this store was launched four years ago and continued to operate until the onset of the pandemic. After COVID-19 caused distance learning courses to close, the online store stopped working. When the students were finally able to return in person, the PBL club continued to see the clothes sitting there without the shop actually operating, Banuelos said. As the 2022 fall semester came and went, PBL came up with ways to reopen and run the club. After sorting out the issues and waiting for the long break, the new Spring 2022 semester started in January with the grand reopening of the E-Boutique. With many types of clothing, accessories, and other miscellaneous needs, students can be sure to be happy with what they find. Students can find formal attire such as skirts, pants, blouses, or dresses. On top of that, students can also find hats, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and even nursing scrubs.

There is a rack of scrubs in the online store, and they can be very useful for major nurses. The online store offers many clothing options for students who have the opportunity to show off. With news of this opportunity returning to campus, PBL found that many questions had been asked. We have our opening hours listed for Thursday from 12:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Whether it’s myself supervising or having our PBL sponsor, Megan Bryan or any other member of the club. We are here to help students, Banuelos said. Banuelos added that Phi Beta Lambda is a club open to students who are interested in leadership skills. As leaders in building America’s future, we help with the basics and critical skills in development such as resumes or connecting to real-world opportunities. Surprisingly, few students know about PBL and the online store. When asked about PBL, Roque Reveles, a photography student from Plains, had no idea the club existed. However, the club seems interesting to him. If he had more time to think about it, he would absolutely join the club. Revele is more interested in learning how to build a website. The E-Store, PBL could provide lessons on starting a domain. He would also like to see more publicity for the PBL, such as posts about the club online and what it offers people. PBL could diversify into other forms of activity such as accounting and financing. Maybe they could reach the most ordinary ordinary people, Reveles said. Elizabeth Horinek, a biology student from Sublette, also shared a similar opinion. I feel like the club is quite exclusive because people who aren’t into business or economics don’t know much about the organization, Horinek said. The online store continues to provide opportunities for students looking to impress potential employers. It gives students access to supplies that normally cost a pretty penny and allows them to benefit by checking out free items, courtesy of the community.

