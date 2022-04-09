Exhibition sheds light on the roles of women and fashion in history | Lake County News





WHITING The story is often told through the eyes of males. At the Whiting-Robertsdale Historical Society, it’s the turn of women to be recognized. Visitors not only see women’s fashion as it has evolved throughout Whitings’ history, but also see what 25 special women have contributed to the history of the town. Not all of them are perfect Whiting women, said museum curator Gayle Kosalko. Mary Maotivik has had a checkered history. It was bars, shops, boarding houses mostly in this part of Whiting, said museum volunteer Rebecca Haynes. Haynes and Kosalko worked together on the exhibit, which ends Sunday. She and her husband, both Polish, operated a saloon and lived upstairs. At the time, ethnic groups clashed, and a Hungarian group tried to take over their establishment. A shootout ensued. The husband ran upstairs and somehow barricaded himself, Haynes said. She ends up killing three people, two of whom are seriously injured. Everyone says she was the one who shot. People also read… WATCH NOW: Alleged ‘Interstate 65 Killer’ Identified 30 Years After Homicides; Local family react to news

Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle, police say One of the injured, cigar maker Jacob Gladstone, survived as the bullet was stopped by a matchbox in his breast pocket. Maotivik’s story continues with a murder trial. Let’s try not to sugarcoat it, Kosalko said. Another of the women honored is Mary Bercik, Indiana’s first elected female mayor. The museum has campaign materials, including ashtrays in his name where cigarette butts would be stuck in to extinguish them. She succeeds her husband, William Bercik, who died of a heart attack while on a fishing trip in Wisconsin, before being elected in 1959. Helen Kocan is another winner. She served as national president of the First Catholic Slovak Ladies Union of America for more than three decades. The organization sold low-cost life insurance to immigrant families and served as a social club for women. President Franklin Delano Roosevelt asked him to meet the Ambassador of Slovakia. The other winners also all have interesting stories. As small as Whiting’s population is, there are plenty of women who have done important things, Haynes said. Narrowing the list was not easy. The women featured in the exhibit represent different time periods and different life experiences. There’s a woman here who will get in touch with them, Haynes said. The exhibit also includes insight into women’s fashion and other aspects of their lives in the decades since Whiting’s creation. Dresses, shoes, baby shoes, underwear and cosmetics tell their story. Among Kosalkos’ favorites is the fox stole she played with as a child, moving the fox’s jaws as she created dialogue for her. Haynes was intrigued by The Modern Method of Birth Control, a 1943 book that helped revolutionize women’s lives by giving them control over how many children they would bear. Memories of Kosalkos were sparked by a permanent home kit. They smelled awful, they burned your skin, and then you had hair like a French poodle, she said. World War II had a dramatic influence on women’s fashion. As women moved into jobs previously held by women, they began to wear trousers to protect themselves from loose clothing that got caught in industrial machinery. Other items on display include a look at cleaning and cooking in the past. The space is not very big, but we fill it as much as possible to exhibit, Kosalko said. Sunday is the last day of the exhibition. The museum is only open on Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Get local news delivered to your inbox!

