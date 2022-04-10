Men’s Tennis Powerhouse: #5 Tennessee to #45 Vanderbilt





NASHVILLE Tennessee’s No. 5 men’s tennis team is back in action on Sunday, completing a two-game road trip to the state capital as they take on Vanderbilt on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. Tennessee’s No. 5 men’s tennis team is back in action on Sunday, completing a two-game road trip to the state capital as they take on Vanderbilt on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. Tennessee has won four of its last five road contests and is 5-2 this season in real road games. Including games held at neutral sites this year, Tennessee is 8-3 behind Knoxville. Live match stats are availableherewith live streaming availablehere. LAST TIME OUT Tennessee narrowly fell to 12th-placed Kentucky 4-3 on the road Friday night. The Vols won the doubles points and singles matches on courts one ( Adam Walton ) and four ( Shunsuke Mitsui ). VANDERBILT SCOUTING Tennessee and Vanderbilt will record 91stedition of the in-state rivalry Sunday in Nashville, with the Vols leading the all-time series 66-24, dating back to 1927. Tennessee’s longest winning streak in the series is 36 games, s’ spanning 28 years from 1964 to 1992. A Tennessee win (17-6, 5-4 SEC) would mark their third straight win over Vanderbilt (14-8, 2-7 SEC). The Vols beat the Commodores 7-0 in Knoxville last season. Vanderbilt has lost three of its previous four games, with its only win in that span at home, 4-3 against Alabama. FLIGHTS IN THE RANKING

Simple #5 Johannus Monday #14 Adam Walton #45 Emile Hudd Double #19 Emile Hudd / Shunsuke Mitsui #79 Pat Harper / Adam Walton COMMODORES IN THE RANKING

Simple #49Georges Harwell Double #76Michael Ross/Siim Troost AUSSIANS Reigning NCAA National Doubles Champions Adam Walton and Pat Harper are 12-4 as a pair this season, including an unblemished 6-0 mark in SEC play. Walton and Harper have won seven straight and nine of their last 10 doubles matches have been completed. They beat Musitelli/Hurrion of Kentucky, 7-6(4) on the court on a Friday. THE FIRST FIERCE With a three-set singles win on Friday, the Tennessee rookie Shunsuke Mitsui improves his doubles record to 17-3 (7-1 SEC), and is 27-7 in singles overall this season, including fall action. Mitsui have won eight of their last nine completed matches, six of them in straight sets. His victory over 95and-Ranked Musitelli Friday was his fifth singles victory of the season and his second in the SEC. MARK AND MONDAY The double pairing of Johannus Monday and Mark Waller picked up a ninth victory of the season on Friday, improving to 9-0. Playing on court three in each of those wins, the duo were named to the 2022 ITA Indoor Championship All-Tournament Team earlier this dual season. HUNTING FOR HISTORY In October, Walton earned his 100th career singles victory to become the 11th Vol to reach the century mark in career singles triumphs. After getting his 95andCareer doubles win On Friday, Walton is now five out of 100 doubles wins. Achieving the feat would make him just the sixth flight in program history to rack up 100 career doubles and 100 career singles wins. FACTS ABOUT NASHVILLE Nashville, or “Music City”, is home to the Country Music Hall of Fame, which was founded in 1961. The tallest skyscraper in Tennessee is in Nashville. The 33-story AT&T building is known worldwide as the “Batman Building” due to its unique shape. NEXT Tennessee returns home to close out the regular season with games against Alabama on Friday and Auburn on Sunday. Friday’s first serve is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET, while Tennessee’s Senior Day fight with Auburn kicks off at 1 p.m. ET in Knoxville. For the most up-to-date program information, follow Tennessee Men’s Tennis atTwitterandinstagramand like us onFacebook.

