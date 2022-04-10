Catwalk inspiration: Over 100 attend a fashion show featuring visually impaired models





More than 100 people attended a fashion show featuring all visually impaired models on Saturday, an event hosted by a Hempstead model who is blind and hopes to crush the stigma around disability. Annalee Smith, 41, held her first fashion show at Valley Stream with 16 visually impaired models. She also organized the event. The fact that I can help [by] having this platform, and I can help others and inspire others, is good for me. I feel like at times I have to pinch myself, she told Newsday. Smith, who started modeling five years ago and won The Face of Kurvacious modeling competition last year, was diagnosed with retinitis pigmentosa aged 12. The rare genetic condition impaired his peripheral vision. She explained that growing up, there were few visually impaired role models in the public sphere. And while New York’s first fashion show featuring blind models took the stage in 2016, visually impaired models still haven’t featured heavily in fashion. So Smith started planning her own show over a year ago. She originally planned only a handful of models, but after announcing the event, she expanded the number of attendees after reaching more visually impaired women than she had planned. I even take inspiration from myself, she says. The sold-out event at VFW Post 1790 benefited the Foundation Fighting Blindness, a national non-profit organization working to raise awareness and stimulate research into retinal diseases. Smith plans to hold a second show in October during Blindness Awareness Month. The women, on a makeshift runway, modeled outfits from multiple designers, such as casual clothing boutique Legendary LLC, Kurvacious Boutique and plus-size clothing company Ashley Stewart. The event was Rafia Lawals’ first show. Lawal, 37, from Brooklyn, was diagnosed with cataracts as a young girl while living in Ghana. Her family moved to the United States when she was 10 to have better access to medical care to slow the progression of glaucoma. Lawal auditioned for a spot on Americas Next Top Model during the shows’ early seasons, but was not selected. She attributes this to her previous lack of confidence and insecurity due to her disability. Instead of looking at the camera, I kind of closed my eyes, she said. I was trying to keep them from seeing that I actually had a disability. Now filled with confidence, she said she saw the event as a chance to break the belief that women who are blind or visually impaired don’t care about fashion. The show was also the first modeling event for several of the women, including Colette Stroude, 33, of Brooklyn. Stroude, who was born blind due to an inherited eye condition, has modeled alongside her 15-year-old daughter, Heaven Stroude, who is also blind. It’s so personal to me and my family,” Stroude said. She said she was drawn to modeling on the show because blindness and visual impairment are often overlooked when people think of disabilities. I was very excited to be able to be part of this platform. Being around other people who have the same problem as you has a bigger impact, Stroude said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsday.com/news/health/fashion-show-visually-impaired-hpkg9h3z The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos