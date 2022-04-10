A local nonprofit will donate prom dresses on Sunday

LANSING, Mich. The Lansing Mall nonprofit Ever After Opportunities is on a mission to donate prom dresses. Their next prom dress contest on Sunday, April 10 from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Say yes to the dress, said Star Bolden-Peterson, owner of Ever After Opportunities. It makes me so happy to help young people, especially being a woman myself. I went through prom and different things like that, and it was very expensive for me and my parents.

Bolden-Peterson said she wished she had such an opportunity during her teenage years. Girls aged 12 to 18 can come on Sunday to choose their complete look, consisting of a dress, shoes and accessories.

I was really excited to get this dress because I knew it was going to cost my mom a lot if I had to ask her because I’m also a dancer, said Kirah Clay, a 17-year-old high school student. The reunion is going to be very expensive too, so I was excited to find a dress that I would really like to wear and it would be free.

On other days, Ever After Opportunities offers free tutoring, cooking, crocheting and hairdressing classes. Clay said she loved the crochet class and enjoyed volunteering at clothing giveaways.

Star Bolden-Peterson, Ever After Opportunities Free Cooking Classes, Opportunities Forever

Tutoring classes are held Mondays and Tuesdays between 5:30 and 7:00 p.m. at the Lansing Mall store. Cooking classes are held the last Saturday of every month from 6-8pm and are held at the Worship Church Epicenter in Lansing. To register for classes or ask questions, Bolden-Peterson can be reached at (517) 894-3733.

We offer anything that helps young people enter the real world, Bolden said. According to Bolden-Peterson, the cooking and tutoring classes are also for boys.

Star Bolden-Peterson, Ever After Opportunities Free Tutoring Classes at Ever After Opportunities

She hopes they can expand and also offer costumes and shoes for boys. She said Ever After Opportunities depends on donations from the community.

Some of the dresses are used and some of them are new, but all are community-donated, Bolden-Peterson said. Anyone can donate a formal dress or even business suits for young girls. When they complete these courses, they can get a starter suit to go to interviews and feel confident about how they look. The hairdressing course teaches formal hairstyles for interviews or formal events.

Bolden-Peterson said they hoped cash donations would continue to be able to pay rent, and volunteers to continue the effort.

A lot of young people are coming in and we just want to be able to serve them all and make them feel comfortable,” Bolden-Peterson said. Some of them come to us when they want us to help them choose a dress and size them. So having more than one person help us out will make the transition easier and help them get what they need.

Bolden-Peterson said there was no financial cap or limitation on who could get a dress. If someone cannot make it to the dress contest, shopping appointments can be made with Bolden at (517) 894-3733. Donations can be made through the organizations website or on their Facebook page.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News website .

Stay connected with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closures, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecast.

Follow us on twitter

Like us on facebook