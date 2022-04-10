Canada Gushue claim top seed at World Men’s Curling Championship

LAS VEGAS — Win or lose at this week’s World Men’s Curling Championship, Brad Gushue thinks his team’s legacy is secure.

I think we’re the best team to ever play in terms of the longevity we’ve had and the success we’ve had,” Gushue said. It’s a tough argument for anyone else to make, so (a title here) would definitely be icing on the cake.

His team of vice Mark Nichols, second Brett Gallant and lead Geoff Walker rounded out the resume well this season with a Trials victory, a fourth national title in six years and an Olympic bronze medal.

Another medal could come this weekend after the team secured a place in the semi-finals with an 8-6 win over Scotsman Kyle Waddell on Friday. The Canadians in first place (10-2) secured the top seed in the evening with a 9-2 rout of Dane Tobias Thune.

Three-time defending champion Niklas Edin of Sweden (9-3) closed his afternoon round-robin schedule with a 7-6 victory over Norway’s Magnus Ramsfjell. Edin got the other direct spot for the semi-final.

The other playoff spots went to Italian Joel Retornaz (8-4), American Korey Dropkin (7-5), Scotsman (7-5) and Swiss Yannick Schwaller (6-6). The Swiss were tied at three but were given the nod thanks to the latest numbers in the draw.

Italy will meet Switzerland and the United States will face Scotland in qualifying matches on Saturday, with the winners progressing to the evening semi-finals.

Gushues’ current four-man roster has spent two quadrennials together, but Gallant will leave at the end of the season. Along with their national and Olympic gear, they won world gold in 2017, silver in 2018 and have 12 Grand Slam titles to their credit.

There’s enough on the resume to cement this team’s legacy, Gushue said. I don’t know if a win here this week is going to move that needle much. Obviously, winning will improve it.

Gushue, who won Olympic gold in 2006 with Nichols, was determined to limit the distractions he said hampered the team when the 2018 world championship was held at this venue.

The Canadians are not staying at the tournament hotel and have kept a low profile during their time out. A pre-event round of golf was the calendar’s most ambitious activity since arriving in Sin City.

It was a trying but successful season for the Gushue team. They topped the field at the Canada Olympic Trials last November — considered curling’s toughest event — and isolated themselves at a pre-Games training camp in British Columbia for a few weeks before retiring. go to Beijing.

A semifinal loss to Edin at the Ice Cube was followed by a win over American John Shuster in the bronze medal match. A short break was followed by a memorable week at the Brier, where Gushues’ team prevailed despite losing Nichols for the final weekend due to COVID-19.

A second world title would be quite an achievement in an unforgettable season that ends with a few Grand Slam stages.

There were times this week where I felt like a zombie there, Gushue said. You are focused and trying to do your best. But it’s been a long year. It was a chore.

The Canadians controlled the second half against Scotland, but a ninth end corner kick from fourth Ross Paterson tied the game at six. Gushue had the hammer on the 10th but didn’t need his last rock after Paterson threw his final shot between the two Canadian rocks in the house.

It was a nice break for the Canadians as the weight of the draw changed during the game. The mild conditions outside – the mercury reached 30C – may have impacted the icy conditions.

We had a few flat spots and it kind of screwed up,” Gushue said. If we had to shoot all four feet in the last end, that would have been a bit of a guess and you don’t really want that. Fortunately, we played a very good 10th end.

Canada opened with a pair against Denmark and pulled away with a three-point third end. The teams shook hands once the minimum six sets were completed as Canada reached the 10 win mark.

It was what we expected, Gushue said. This is what we wanted and what we worked for. So we were happy with that.

The venue, located a few miles from the Vegas Strip, is bursting with Canadian flavors, though the pandemic has impacted attendance, travel plans and limited the event’s usual activities.

Several dozen Canadian fans shouted their support when the Gushues team was on the ice. The 38-year-old Tragically Hips played on the arena speakers after the morning game.

Gushue defeated Edin in the 2017 World Finals in Edmonton. The Swede, five-time world champion, won the return match a year later.

Medal games are scheduled for Sunday.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on April 8, 2022.

