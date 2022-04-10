Princess Beatrice looks so elegant in a must-have dress for a new outing



















09 April 2022 – 09:28 BST



Tania Leslau

Princess Beatrice looked lovely in bloom as she and her sister Princess Eugenie received drops of honey transformed by Colin Norgate at Guildhall today

Princess Beatrice wowed royal fans with another pretty floral look to add to her growing collection of must-have dresses. The royal was pictured in a dreamy dress alongside her sister Princess Eugenie as the couple attended an engagement for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. MORE: Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice enjoy an elegant lunch with their cousin Zara Tindall after a bittersweet week The Princess stepped out to London’s Guildhall to attend the Lord Mayor’s Platinum Jubilee Big Curry, an event run by the Army’s national charity designed to help veterans of the armed forces find jobs around the world civil. Loading player… WATCH: Princess Beatrice comforted by her husband as she wipes away tears at Prince Philip’s memorial The 33-year-old looked elegant in a maxi floral dress which featured a dark color scheme dotted with soft red roses. She layered the dress under a cropped navy blazer with large lapels and accessorized with some simple gold jewelry. MORE: Zara Tindall’s touching relationship with Princess Eugenie’s sons revealed Princess Beatrice wore her auburn hair down and straight, letting her long tresses cascade over her shoulders. She delicately handled a gift of honey drizzle handcrafted by master Turner and crafted by artisan Colin Norgate. Master Turner presenting Their Royal Highnesses Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie with drops of honey shot by Colin Norgate at Guildhall today #woodturning #colinnorgate #guildhallevents #citylivery @colinnorgate #royals #bigcurrylunch @soldatscharity pic.twitter.com/XNVuttF74V — London Turners (@Turners_Company) April 7, 2022 The mother-of-one opted for a natural beauty look, consisting of a perfectly dewy glow of skin, brushed brows, a subtle bronzed outline and a bare lip – opting to wear her silky parted locks on the side in a swirl of voluminous hair.



The princess likes a nice dressy look Turners Livery Company, for whom Colin made the intricate drizzlers, posted a gorgeous photo of Beatrice and Eugenie receiving their gifts.



The two royal sisters often sport flowers On Turner’s Instagram page, a photo of the princesses was captioned: “Master Turner presenting Their Royal Highnesses Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie with drops of honey shot by Colin Norgate at Guildhall today #woodturning @colinnorgate # guildhallevents #citylivery @soldierscharity #handmade.” MORE: The Queen’s first family photo without Prince Philip revealed The royal sisters recently captivated fans looked fabulous as they were joined by their cousin Zara Tindall for a stylish lunch at London hotspot Scott’s. The family gathered for the meal hours after attending the memorial service for their grandfather, the late Duke of Edinburgh. Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up for our newsletter to get all our celebrity and royalty news straight to your inbox.

