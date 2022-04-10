The Instagram model bragged that she only dated rich black men before the alleged stabbing of her boyfriend Christian Obumseli





The model also said she prefers to be in control of her relationships and doesn’t like being told instructions during an interview on the ‘We In Miami’ podcast. Newly released podcast footage shows Courtney Tailor, an OnlyFans model who was accused of stabbing her boyfriend Christian Tobechukwu Obumseli to death, bragging that she only dates wealthy black men weeks before the fatal incident. “Let me clarify, I only date rich black people,” Tailor, who is white, proclaimed on the “We In Miami” podcast, two weeks before Obumselis died. Clenney, also opened up about how much she likes to control her relationships and doesn’t like being told how to act, as reported TMZ. The incident reportedly happened on Sunday, March 27, after which police were dispatched to the couple’s apartment in Miami, Florida following reports of domestic abuse. Deputies reported arriving to find a 27-year-old man, who had suffered stab wounds, and was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. Video obtained and examined by the outlet reportedly shows the model with cuffed hands wearing blood-soaked clothing and appearing to be speaking with officers. According to TMZauthorities did not confirm the identity of the individual in the video, but reportedly hospitalized Tailor after he threatened to kill himself while in custody for questioning following the assault. Frank Prieto, lawyer for Tailors, allegedly confirmed at TMZ that it is indeed her in the video, but alleged that Tailor was instead the victim of “physical, emotional and mental abuse at the hands of Mr. Obumseli”, even blaming the potential for human trafficking without further details, depending on the point of sale. “It is unfortunate that a member of the public, knowing absolutely nothing of the circumstances and events surrounding Mr. Obumseli’s death, is taking the opportunity to harass the Clenney family during a time when they are trying to support Courtney.” The story continues Prieto claimed that Tailor “acted in self-defense, further alleging that Mr. Obumseli committed a crime by force and gained unauthorized access to Courtney’s apartment on multiple occasions in the days leading up to this incident”. “…The investigation by both the City of Miami Police Department and the Miami-Dade State’s Attorney’s Office will conclude as follows. That said, we ask the public to understand how to respect life private from the family at this time, he added. Various acquaintances of the couple have taken to social media to counter claims like Prieto’s. “I just wanted to make sure the media didn’t paint Christian as the bad guy,” an alleged friend of the couple said. “We were talking about this because my boyfriend and I were the closest to them in friendship and after talking to their family it seems like they were unaware of how toxic their relationship was and all the abuse that went on. leads to this.” TMZ said attorney Lee Merritt, who represents Obumseli’s family, did not respond to requests for comment on the various allegations made by Prieto, but believes she is the one shown in the video. The model has over 2 million followers on her Instagram account, and photos of the pair together are featured on Obumselis’ Instagram page, most recently in September 2021. TheGrio is now on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today! The post office The Instagram model bragged that she only dated rich black men before the alleged stabbing of her boyfriend Christian Obumseli appeared first on LeGrio.

