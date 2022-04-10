Inside Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltzs April 9 wedding

It’s not often that the Beckham family are among the B-listers. But this weekend, when their son marries real money, the celebrities’ estimated $500 million fortune will look like currency. (Yes, there would be a prenup.)

Brooklyn Beckham, the 23-year-old aspiring chef, son of Victoria and David Beckham, and ‘Transformers: Age of Extinction’ actress Nicola Peltz, 27, are due to wed Saturday at the $123 million beachfront mansion of dollars and 44,000 square feet of his family, Montsorrel, in Palm Beach, Florida.

Peltz’s father, investor Nelson Peltz of Trian Fund Management, is said to be worth $1.7 billion.

On the ‘influence-heir’ affair guest list are Victorias Spice Girl bandmates Mel B, Mel C, Emma Bunton and Geri Horner (née Halliwell) as well as Eva Longoria, Rocco Ritchie, Chef Gordon Ramsay and his family, Gigi Hadid, Nicole Richie, Elizabeth Hurley, sports agent Dave Gardner (but probably without Liv Tyler, from whom he parted ways last year) and Tom Brady and Gisele Bndchen.

Brooklyn and Nicola, seen here at the 2021 Met Gala, were first seen together in 2019. Getty Images

Brooklyn godfather Elton John could not attend the festivities as he is on tour.

Although there has been speculation that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after all David and Victoria were at their royal nuptials in 2018, an inside source told Page Six they won’t. Too bad, because they could have crash-landed in one of the nearby properties of the Peltz family, like the comfortable 18,000 square foot house opposite Montsorrel.

According to a Beckham source, they might not be missed: “Under no circumstances will the respective families be impressed to be overshadowed by exiled royalty.”

Snoop Dogg has announced that he will be DJing in the festivities after the ceremony.

The Spice Girls are reportedly on the guest list, but an insider said they don’t expect a reunion. Getty Images

Brooklyn’s wedding is going to be a big deal and my gift for him and his future wife is that I will come and do a set for them on the big day,” said the rapper, who is pals with David. The mirror.

But don’t expect a Spice Girls reunion, Beckham’s source said. “We’ve heard this so many times before on famous occasions and it never happens.”

Brooklyn brothers Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 17, would be his best men. Nicolas’ 93-year-old grandmother will serve as his bridesmaid and his brother Brad, a former AHL hockey player, as his man of honor. Brooklyn’s sister Harper, 10, is expected to be a bridesmaid. David is expected to be the emcee and has planned a big surprise.

“He takes his duties very seriously and keeps the surprise a secret,” a source close to Page Six told Page Six. “Brooklyn friends joke that the surprise is that Inter Miami, the MLS soccer club [which David owns]really going to win a game!”

The couple posted their marriage proposal on Instagram. Nicolas Peltz/Instagram

According to the close source, several friends from Brooklyn will not be there but will attend a reception in London scheduled for next month. They say they love Nicola. “She’s surprisingly down-to-earth considering her family’s wealth, and they’re really sweet together,” the insider said. “But we call it Peltz Spice behind his back.”

While Nicola wore a dress from Victoria Beckham’s fashion line for her engagement photos, she went high fashion for her wedding dress. Nicola told CR Fashionbook that she wore a custom Valentino wedding dress, among several Valentino outfit changes.

The close source told Page Six that “Victoria was asked to design the wedding dress she designed her friend Eva Longoria’s wedding dress, but apparently her fashion brand doesn’t make bridal wear anymore, so she was happy that Valentino took home the honors, and anyway, she gets pretty nervous about stuff like that without the added burden of being responsible for the dress.

Brooklyn’s dad David Beckham will be the wedding’s emcee, while mom Victoria designed Nicola’s engagement dress. Brooklyn Beckham/Instagram

Nicola asked Leslie Fremar, a longtime friend who also does hair to Hollywood celebrities like Demi Moore and Charlize Theron, to help her look her best. They flew twice to Rome to work with designer Valentino Pierpaolo Piccioli in his studio.

An inside source told Page Six that either US or UK Vogue would cover the case.

The lavish affair is orchestrated by Claudia Peltz, the bride’s glamorous mother. Guests will most likely dine on the gourmet creations of French chef Thierry Isambert, whose food truck has been spotted at the Peltz compound. The eponymous caterer is one of South Florida’s most prestigious chefs, with clients including Dior, Fendi, Neiman Marcus, MTV and the Miami Heat. His cuisine is described as highly structured creations, based on classic 17th century European recipes, imbued with a mix of Mediterranean, Caribbean and Pacific influences.

The couple are due to wed on Saturday at Nicola’s family’s $123 million, 44,000 square foot oceanfront mansion in Montsorrel, Palm Beach, Florida. LCD/shutter

Large tents have already popped up in Peltzs ocean-facing backyard. For the ceremony, Brooklyn and Nicola reportedly incorporated several Jewish traditions into the wedding, including getting married under a chuppah and, reportedly, signing a ketubah, or prenup.

Both families have ties to Judaism: Nelson Peltz is Jewish and raised his eight children with Claudia in the Jewish faith in Mount Kisco, NY. In 2016, he hosted a lavish bar mitzvah complete with a hockey rink for his twin sons, Zachary and Gregory, at the Pierre Hotel in New York City, at an estimated cost of $2 million.

David’s maternal grandfather, Joseph West, was also Jewish, and the former soccer star wrote in his autobiography how he ‘wore the traditional skull caps when I was younger and also attended Jewish weddings with my grandfather.

Nicola’s father, investor Nelson Peltz (above, with Nicola, right, and wife Claudia, left) of Trian Fund Management, is said to be worth $1.7 billion. Nicolas Peltz/Instagram

A source told the Mirror that David wanted to recite one of the Hebrew blessings at the wedding.

In Palm Beach, Nelson and Claudia belong to Temple Emanu-el, although the synagogue’s rabbi, Michael Resnick, was not invited to perform the ceremony.

I would have loved to marry them,” Resnick told the Post. I’m from LA so I’m not starstruck.

He divulged that the Peltzes are relatively new members and guessed that they would most likely bring in a rabbi from New York to officiate. The bulletin of the synagogues shows

that Nelson and Claudia are Shromrim (Guardian) level donors, which is the highest level.

Also on the guest list was Victoria Beckham’s close pal, Eva Longoria. Getty Images

Nicola even has a tattoo that says Family First in Hebrew. She and Brooklyn, meanwhile, have matching butterfly tattoos, and Nicola has inked Brooklyn’s name in cursive across her upper back. He has at least five tattoos dedicated to him. The couple also wear each other’s gold-dipped wisdom teeth on necklaces.

The bride has been preparing for the wedding all week. Masseuse to stars (including Ariana Grande, Hailey Bieber and Jennifer Aniston) Rebecca Faria flew in from Beverly Hills to administer her famous Detox massage, which starts at $350 and promises to boost metabolism, treat cellulite and reduce thumbs down. removing toxins and water weight from the body.

Swiss beautician Lena Bratschi of Carasoin Day Spa also arrived from Los Angeles to offer a facial.

Brooklyn’s godfather, Elton John, would not be at the wedding due to touring commitments. He is scheduled to play in Lexington, Ky., on Saturday. Getty Images for EJAF

Meanwhile, the Beckhams are enjoying a family vacation in nearby Miami, dividing their time between David and Victoria’s $20 million penthouse at the One Thousand Museum and their $6.6 million yacht, Seven ( also the Harper daughter’s middle name and David’s old jersey number). The boat is said to have moved to Palm Beach for the wedding.

On Tuesday, the family attended the Romeos football game. The 19-year-old, who will have his model girlfriend Mia Regan on his arm for the wedding, plays for Fort Lauderdale CF, the reserve team of Inter Miamis, which is owned by David.

Brooklyn and Nicola, who were first linked at a Halloween party in 2019, have been reported to be moving to Miami after sold his $11 million home in Los Angeles.

The marriage will include elements of the Jewish faith. Brooklyn Beckham/Instagram

Her acting career seems to have petered out a bit after appearing in the 2014 ‘Transformers’ franchise and the 2013 A&E series ‘Bates Motel’. Nicola had a co-starring role in the Netflix movie ‘Holidate’ in 2020, and more recently wrote, directed, and starred in a film called “Lola James,” alongside Oscar-nominated Virginia Madsen. No release date has yet been set.

Brooklyn, meanwhile, dreams of being a “top chef” by filming his Facebook and Instagram series “Cookin’ With Brooklyn” which, as reported by The Postasked a team of 62 professionals to help demonstrate how to make a sandwich.

As one source put it, and not glowingly: He has to cook this [his mother] Posh was to sing.