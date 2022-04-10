Fashion
Patrick Demarchelier: Photographer who captured the high echelons of fashion
Photographer Patrick Demarchelier’s legendary status in fashion circles was such that his name was spoken in a key scene from the 2006 film. The devil wears Prada. When Miranda Priestley, the demanding editor of a high-fashion glossy magazine (allegedly based on Anna Wintour at American vogue) sends the first directive to her unfortunate assistant, she asks a pointed question: Do you have Demarchelier?
In a career that spanned almost half a century, Demarchelier was considered an infallible producer of phenomenal fashion images, his unmistakable signature on par with his contemporaries Meisel, Lindberg and Elgort.
I found Patrick incredibly stylish, said Sarajane Hoare, who had worked regularly with Demarchelier since she was 28-year-old fashion director at British vogue. He was a silent observer. Never a drama. Its lighting was exquisite. He had eyes and ears everywhere. He was intuitive and intelligent. A very cool guy.
As his reputation grew, he was commissioned by American, British and Parisian agencies. vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, She and Marie Claire and also shot covers for Life, Charm, Newsweek and rolling stone.
He has worked with all the major celebrities including Madonna, Jennifer Lopez, Kate Hudson, Bella Hadid and Beyonce. He has concocted memorable advertising campaigns for all major luxury brands including Chanel, Dior, Yves Saint Laurent, Ralph Lauren, Moschino, Longchamp and Louis Vuitton.
Demarchelier’s most famous relationship, the one that made him synonymous with understated elegance, was with Diana, Princess of Wales. Her classic portrayal of her in a black polo neck, sporting a short tousled haircut and staring straight into the camera, appeared on the cover of British vogue in 1991 and was applauded internationally as a landmark image.
In the same way Mario Testino captured a carefree Diana for vanity lounge, Demarchelier photographed a royal figure casually. Autonomous and often impromptu, speed was at the heart of his creativity. Things are moving very quickly, Demarchelier told Keira Knightley in Interview magazine. I like to be spontaneous and take the shot before the subject thinks too much about it. Demarchelier made history as the first non-British photographer to be appointed photographer to a member of the royal family.
Demarchelier was born near Paris in 1943. With his mother and four brothers, he spent his childhood in Le Havre, Normandy. Everything changed on his 17th birthday when his stepfather gave him an Eastman Kodak camera. Completely self-taught, with no formal training, he began photographing friends and weddings, gradually learning to frame a shot, develop film and retouch negatives.
He started his career as an assistant to the famous Swiss fashion photographer Hans Feurer. In 1975, Demarchelier left Paris, moved to New York and embarked on an independent career. It was by assisting experienced photographers Jacque Guilbert and Henri Cartier Bresson that he developed his own style of fashion photography.
He was unassuming and discreet, and found joy in simple pleasures. One of his favorite activities was to enjoy a glass of wine and a bowl of mussels in a small fishing village.
Demarchelier has become synonymous with the upper echelons of fashion photography. After The devil wears Pradahe appeared in the 2009 American documentary Vogue The September issue working with Creative Director Grace Coddington. In his book Saving Grace: My Fashion Archive, Coddington said of him: Patrick Demarchelier is an accomplished professional. A tireless worker with a generous spirit. It never fails to produce stunning photography.
Among the countless shots produced by Demarchelier, his favorite British vogue was a head and shoulders shot of model Christy Turlington, her face eclipsed by a huge white flowered hat.
For her work in the fashion industry, Demarchelier was awarded the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres (Order of Arts and Literature), the highest honor awarded by the French Ministry of Culture, in 2007.
In February 2018, amid the #MeToo movement, Demarchelier along with several other fashion photographers were accused by role models of inappropriate behavior. Although vehemently denying the allegations, the insult remained. In an immediate response to the allegations, Conde Nast announced that they had cut ties with the photographer. The career of the Demarcheliers does not recover from it.
Patrick Demarchelier, photographer, born August 21, 1943, died March 31, 2022
Sources
2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/obituaries/patrick-demarchelier-photographer-vogue-diana-dead-b2054096.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Shane Warne dead: Cricket stars last meal before heart attack in Thailand March 7, 2022
- War in Ukraine tests China’s ‘limitless’ bond with Russia March 7, 2022
- Israeli Ministry of Health has detected the first case of polio at age 4 since 1989 March 7, 2022
- NHL Buzz: Andersen day to day for Hurricanes, not playing Kraken March 7, 2022
- Trump jokes about starting a war between Russia and China March 7, 2022