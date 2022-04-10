Patrick Demarchelier: Photographer who captured the high echelons of fashion

Photographer Patrick Demarchelier’s legendary status in fashion circles was such that his name was spoken in a key scene from the 2006 film. The devil wears Prada. When Miranda Priestley, the demanding editor of a high-fashion glossy magazine (allegedly based on Anna Wintour at American vogue) sends the first directive to her unfortunate assistant, she asks a pointed question: Do you have Demarchelier?

In a career that spanned almost half a century, Demarchelier was considered an infallible producer of phenomenal fashion images, his unmistakable signature on par with his contemporaries Meisel, Lindberg and Elgort.

I found Patrick incredibly stylish, said Sarajane Hoare, who had worked regularly with Demarchelier since she was 28-year-old fashion director at British vogue. He was a silent observer. Never a drama. Its lighting was exquisite. He had eyes and ears everywhere. He was intuitive and intelligent. A very cool guy.

As his reputation grew, he was commissioned by American, British and Parisian agencies. vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, She and Marie Claire and also shot covers for Life, Charm, Newsweek and rolling stone.

He has worked with all the major celebrities including Madonna, Jennifer Lopez, Kate Hudson, Bella Hadid and Beyonce. He has concocted memorable advertising campaigns for all major luxury brands including Chanel, Dior, Yves Saint Laurent, Ralph Lauren, Moschino, Longchamp and Louis Vuitton.

Demarchelier’s most famous relationship, the one that made him synonymous with understated elegance, was with Diana, Princess of Wales. Her classic portrayal of her in a black polo neck, sporting a short tousled haircut and staring straight into the camera, appeared on the cover of British vogue in 1991 and was applauded internationally as a landmark image.

Demarchelier with one of his photographs of Madonna exhibited at the Petit Palais in Paris (AP)

In the same way Mario Testino captured a carefree Diana for vanity lounge, Demarchelier photographed a royal figure casually. Autonomous and often impromptu, speed was at the heart of his creativity. Things are moving very quickly, Demarchelier told Keira Knightley in Interview magazine. I like to be spontaneous and take the shot before the subject thinks too much about it. Demarchelier made history as the first non-British photographer to be appointed photographer to a member of the royal family.

Demarchelier was born near Paris in 1943. With his mother and four brothers, he spent his childhood in Le Havre, Normandy. Everything changed on his 17th birthday when his stepfather gave him an Eastman Kodak camera. Completely self-taught, with no formal training, he began photographing friends and weddings, gradually learning to frame a shot, develop film and retouch negatives.

Demarchelier receives the photographer of the year award in 2013 (Getty)

He started his career as an assistant to the famous Swiss fashion photographer Hans Feurer. In 1975, Demarchelier left Paris, moved to New York and embarked on an independent career. It was by assisting experienced photographers Jacque Guilbert and Henri Cartier Bresson that he developed his own style of fashion photography.

He was unassuming and discreet, and found joy in simple pleasures. One of his favorite activities was to enjoy a glass of wine and a bowl of mussels in a small fishing village.

Demarchelier has become synonymous with the upper echelons of fashion photography. After The devil wears Pradahe appeared in the 2009 American documentary Vogue The September issue working with Creative Director Grace Coddington. In his book Saving Grace: My Fashion Archive, Coddington said of him: Patrick Demarchelier is an accomplished professional. A tireless worker with a generous spirit. It never fails to produce stunning photography.

Among the countless shots produced by Demarchelier, his favorite British vogue was a head and shoulders shot of model Christy Turlington, her face eclipsed by a huge white flowered hat.

For her work in the fashion industry, Demarchelier was awarded the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres (Order of Arts and Literature), the highest honor awarded by the French Ministry of Culture, in 2007.

In February 2018, amid the #MeToo movement, Demarchelier along with several other fashion photographers were accused by role models of inappropriate behavior. Although vehemently denying the allegations, the insult remained. In an immediate response to the allegations, Conde Nast announced that they had cut ties with the photographer. The career of the Demarcheliers does not recover from it.

Patrick Demarchelier, photographer, born August 21, 1943, died March 31, 2022