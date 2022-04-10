



THE weekend started early for racing fans on day three of the Aintrees Grand National. Punters raised the style stakes as they stepped out in their best ever after a three-year wait since last. Rex A trio of friends all matched for day three of the races Mercury Here are the girls pulling out all the stops for the last day of racing And despite reports of rainy weather, guests continued to get in the party mood with their bets ready. This year has been no different than any other as hordes of people are dressed to perfection. Many were spotted toasting the weekend, dressed in bright, pastel colored dresses with stunning fascinators. And although the winds were still strong, attendees were not deterred from arriving in an array of sleeveless dresses and high heels. GRAND NATIONAL 50/1 Noble Yeats WINS for Sam Waley-Cohen’s final run in Aintree clash

APE It looks like we’re winning here Mercury Race fans arrive at Aintree Racecourse in Liverpool for the third and final day of the Randox Health Grand National Festival APE Look glamorous while preparing for the cold and wet weather APE It’s a head start for these girls as they head to the races Getty These girls seem to be in a good mood with colorful outfits Pennsylvania Bright and bold colors seem to be the favorite this year Rex Peace signs all around Flower power for these two friends A group of girls kick off the grand national in pastel colored dresses Pennsylvania Racegoers fill up with bubbles at the start of the day Pennsylvania This lady bares the windy weather in a summer dress Mercury Bright and pastel colors seem to be a popular choice today These two girls are teaming up for the big day ahead at Aintree Pennsylvania These two friends didn’t let time get in their way AFP A lady in red who enters the mind AFP This lady who is pretty in pink uses her diary to protect her hair Pennsylvania That’s the limit for these two ladies now that they’ve got their umbrellas

