Men’s volleyball team slips to second place at CUNYAC ahead of playoffs – The Ticker
The Baruch College Bearcats men’s volleyball team concluded its regular season with a 3-1 loss to the Hunter College Hawks on March 29, a sweep to the Lehman College Lightning on March 31, but with two losses at the Vassar Tri-Match in April. 2.
The Bearcats’ loss to the Hawks at Hunter Sportsplex on March 29 marked the teams’ first and only regular season loss in the CUNY Athletic Conference, ending the team’s 11-game winning streak.
The match was competitive throughout, with every set but the second won by a two-point margin.
The Bearcats started strong, winning the first set 25-23 and hitting .222 save percentage, compared to the Hawks .094.
It was ultimately the Bearcats’ only set of the night.
The Hawks won the next set 25-19, with the Bearcats hitting -0.062 save percentage. The Hawks went on to win the next two sets by a 25-23 margin in both, hitting .053 and .273 save percentage in each, respectively.
Jack Centeno led the way in kills and aces for the Bearcats, with 13 and three, respectively. Michael Higgins led the team with five blocks, and Stallone Shankar led the team in assists and digs with 29 and 12, respectively.
However, the men responded in dominant fashion on March 31 on Bearcats Appreciation Day, sweeping the Lightning 3-0 at Arc Arena. The night began in honor of seniors Shankar and Justin Iloulian in their last home game of the regular season.
Shortly after, the game started. It wasn’t close throughout the sweep, with the Bearcats knocking out Lehman, winning all but one set by double-digit margins.
In the first set, the Bearcats hit .286 save percentage, compared to the Lightnings’ .000 save percentage, to win 25-14.
The next set saw the Bearcats win 25-18, hitting an excellent .379 save percentage compared to the Lightnings’ .107 save percentage.
To wrap up the night, the Bearcats won the third set 25-15, hitting a .229 percentage point to the Lightnings -0.167 percentage point.
Centeno led the Bearcats in digs and takedowns, with 10 and 11 respectively. Stallone concluded his final home game of the regular season by leading the team in assists and aces, with 23 and 3, respectively. Higgins led the team in blocks with four.
The Bearcats dominated in every major statistical category on the night. They led the Lightning 55-17 in total points, 40-17 in total eliminations, 8-0 in total aces, 7-0 in total blocks, 40-17 in total assists and 42-39 in total Searches.
Unfortunately, the Bearcats couldn’t continue their momentum until the Vassar Tri-Match in Poughkeepsie, NY.
The men started the day with a 3-0 loss to the SUNY Poly Wildcats. They lost sets 25-19, 2518 and 26-24, respectively. The Bearcats hit a rough .037 save percentage in the game.
Centeno led the team in kills with eight, while Stallone led the team in assists and aces with 20 and one, respectively. Akil Vaughn led the team with three blocks and Travis Golding led the team with 10 digs.
The team’s woes continued against the Vassar College Brewers, with the men suffering another 3-0 loss. The Brewers also swept the Wildcats that day.
Centeno led the team with seven kills, while Vaughn led the team with aces and blocks with one and three, respectively. Stallone led the team with 14 assists while Wen Cheung led the team with nine.
The Bearcats finish the regular season with an 11-1 record at CUNYAC and a 13-12 overall record.
The Bearcats have the same record as the Hawks, but they finished the season in second place after allowing more runs in their two regular season games.
Normally, there are two first-round byes given to the top two teams in the CUNYAC rankings. However, Medgar Evers College did not participate this season, due to an insufficient roster. As a result, there was only one bye in the first round.
Thus, the Bearcats’ first round game will take place on April 5 at 6:00 p.m. against the York College Cardinals (0-15, 0-12) at Arc Arena.
