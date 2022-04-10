Thompson Valley girls’ lacrosse earns seventh straight victory in convincing fashion – Loveland Reporter-Herald

The Thompson Valley women’s lacrosse team loses little time. With no intention of letting an opposing team settle, coach Kaila Stassi’s Eagles hit the turf with the aspiration to crush an opponent’s chances as soon as possible.

On Saturday afternoon at Ray Patterson Stadium, the opening goals for the TV contest came together without much difficulty as the No. 3-ranked Eagles in Class 4A built a comfortable advantage over Horizon before most of the fans don’t settle into their seats.

Simply put, the gold and black’s ability to smash the accelerator pedal out of the gate allowed the hosts to cruise to victory as unmistakable as one could ask for against a respectable foe. In the end, TV upped their campaign mark to 7-1 after a 20-6 win.

“Everybody has to want to win the win,” said Stassi, his side now 3-0 in the 4A North League. “And that’s what they did. They introduce themselves to each other and go after each other right away. I always tell them if you want to win this game you have to get up fast. And that starts the draw with the energy you bring to the field. They had this today.

The Eagles’ knack for getting off to a quick start is a product of the team’s ability to build up possession and dictate the tempo displayed seamlessly on Saturday.

Using precise passing near the Horizon net to produce promising chances early and often, Stassi’s group took an instant 4-0 lead as the Hawks failed to muster their first shot attempt before six minutes have already passed.

And the top-flight Eagles didn’t let go from there as they quickly put the contest on ice for a half that eventually saw the TV rush into the locker room with a 15-3 advantage.

“The trust that the girls have in each other helps them do well,” Stassi said. “These girls have something completely unique. And that’s how they trust each other and the camaraderie.

Spreading the attacking love at a blistering pace, the one-sided affair involved television showcasing its player-to-player chemistry in virtual perfection.

Specifically, eight different Eagles scored on Saturday as second Rory Carr (five goals), senior Alex Brock (four), junior Ryann Durrett (three) and junior Anna Greco (three) each contributed substantially to offensive outpouring. Additionally, Brock and Durrett had four assists apiece.

To say the least, the TV juggernaut’s offensive line looked the part by scoring at least 16 goals for the seventh consecutive game. And above all, the consistent offense comes down to the palpable sense of TV unity.

“I’ve never been on a team with better chemistry,” described junior Aidan Carr. “The chemistry is crazy. We love each other. And we all come from different schools, which I think is pretty special because we’re not together all day but play together every day. So I think the fun of Being with each other is just a big part of that.

In light of the return of various contributors from a 2021 team that clinched the program’s first State 4A semifinal appearance, the Eagles began the current campaign with lofty desires.

They’ve certainly lived up to the hype so far amid a seven-game winning streak where the Eagles outscored their opponents by an average of 10.6 goals after losing their first game of the season at No. No. 1 of the Poudre School District.

Although the playoffs are still a long way off, television looks set for another deep run.

“We’re very hungry,” Carr said. “I think we all believe we can do it again. Last year was great, but no one expected us to do this. We had confidence in ourselves, but now we have the confidence of the community and of ourselves. So I think we can go pretty far this year.