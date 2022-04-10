Beautiful spring dresses an elegant sign of the season





Spring is finally here. That means daffodils, warmer afternoons, more layers of clothing, and lots of people trying to navigate the Charles River. And that also means wonderful spring dresses. You’ll need it for Easter, Passover, Mother’s Day, and all those graduation parties just around the corner. There’s still time to find a great one before the holidays. Here are some exceptionally pretty pieces in all price ranges and styles to consider. One of the most beautiful things about dresses is how easily they are just a choice and you are good to go. That’s certainly true with the Sleeveless Pleated Midi Dress ($180 on whitehouseblackmarket.com). Its delicate pale floral pattern goes perfectly with the feminine pleats of the skirt. It will be the star of the show at any Mother’s Day brunch, family reunion or art gallery opening. One of the prettiest designs right now is the navy and white florals of the Aquas Toile De Jouy Sleeveless Floral Midi Dress ($118 on bloomingdales.com). I love the cute sweetheart neckline with ruffle trim and the slightly flared, ruffled hem. So simple, but with a lot of style. Banana Republics Tiered Maxi Dress ($180 on bananarepublic.com) is a draped, almost regal choice. Its soft and flowing shape is highlighted by its full skirt and intricate gathers at the neck. Talk about spring drama! I love bright colors for spring as much as pastels. Go big with the Farm Rios Lilac Colorful Party Midi Dress ($225 on saksfifthavenue.com). Its elbow-length sleeves with flared cuffs add to the statement. Leave it to the queen of dress models, Diane Von Furstenberg, to take our breath away with the Lily Silk-Viscose Voile Maxi Dress ($458 on dvf.com). In a bewitching mix of peach, soft pink and aqua flowers, it moves like a dream in a veil of viscose and silk. Its flattering A-line silhouette and long, off-the-shoulder hemline are perfect for a graduation dinner. Another of my favorite designers, Veronica Beard, rocked this season with the Vani Floral Dress ($528 on veronicabeard.com). Boho chic details, a ruffled hem and tassel ties add to the beauty of its rich and warm floral pattern. It’s the kind of dress that can go anywhere. It doesn’t get much more energy than the Tadashi Shojis Floral Chiffon Long Sleeve Dress ($368 on neimanmarcus.com). Covered in bright pink and dark green flowers, it is edged with black lace and cinched at the waist with a twisted tie. And on the shorter side, the Petra Embroidered Tunic Dress ($328 on anthropology.com) by Devotion is made in Greece and seems tailor-made for warm weekends and happy afternoons. Wear it in all its pink and green geometric goodness anywhere you want to spread some spring.

