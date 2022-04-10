Baraqah – where faith meets fashion

Ramadan – a holy month of the year brings the celebration of gatherings and food, but one couldn’t help but think of clothes that were elegant and could also cater to religious tastes.

With the minimal options available in Kashmir, some people would ask their relatives living in the Gulf regions to bring them clothes.

Offering a range of modest clothing options for all occasions, two engineers Mohammad Ahtisham and Furkan Bazaz are creating a niche for stylish modest clothing or ethnic styles in the valley.

The duo launched a modest clothing brand Baraqah with the intention of contributing to society through social entrepreneurship. Baraqah is an Arabic word meaning abundance.

Offering hijabs, abayas, throbs and kurta pajamas for women and men, the brand also offers ethnic clothing for children.

The online marketplace serves around 14 to 15 states in India and also has customers in the United Arab Emirates, the founders said.

Ahtisham said that in recent years in Kashmir, modest fashion was limited to women’s clothing only like abayas, kaftans and hijabs and men would struggle to find anything stylish to wear. .

Considering the fashion needs of both genders, they have created the online platform so that both men and women can dress religiously while having a stylish outfit.

Ahtisham said: “We call it a place where faith meets fashion. We provide good quality clothing for both genders while considering colors and patterns.

For women, the online store has various models of abayas, caftans, hijab to offer and for men, it offers kurta, pherans and throbs pajamas. Apart from this, the brand also offers a collection of shawls and stoles.

Ahtisham said that during Ramadan and Eid, purchases usually increase and this year they have seen an increase in orders at the very beginning of Ramadan.

“The men’s kurta pajamas collection has been mostly appreciated in Kashmir but we have had a huge response for abayas from outside Kashmir. The demand for shawls has also been there. Some associate shawls with kurta pajamas which also look royal and give an elegant look,” he added.

Furqan said people who wear modest clothes are always looked down upon and through their business they want to change people’s perception.

“People think it’s uncool to wear modest clothes to parties and gatherings, but we want it to present itself in a way that it looks appealing. Modestly, our target audiences are those who want to look fashionable without compromising on their religion. Clothes that people can wear and look as confident as they look in a shirt and jeans. Our idea is to generalize it as if people were wearing western clothes,” he said.

For this season, they’ve planned a photoshoot so people can have someone to watch and be an inspiration. “People prefer western clothes just because they have inspiration to look at. We do photoshoots with professionals so people can connect and feel like we can look good in it too,” Ahtisham said.

As the duo also deals in shawls, the pashmina shawls are packed in handcrafted boxes to give a premium feel to customers.

“We kept it in papier-mâché boxes to give the pashmina a royal look. Paper mache is an integral part of Kashmir and gives Kashmir vibes. Our idea of ​​using the brand logo on the box is to make it more stylish,” he said.

Talking about the collaborations, Ahtisham said the brand is negotiating deals with business ventures based in the UAE and they are working together on something for the future.

Ahtisham said the quality fabric is imported from Mumbai, which should be 80% cotton to prevent creases in the clothes.

“The manufacturing is done by a third party, the one who can provide us with the best quality. In some cases we design ourselves, but we will hire designers in the near future,” he said.

In the newly launched collection, he said colors like mustard, graphite and olive were added.

“As there is extreme diversity in customer behavior, colors therefore depend on customer taste,” he added.

He also said that in the near future, digital printed kurtas will be introduced in the men’s collection.

Ahtisham further asserted that the Baraqah brand is the 1st one in India to launch modest fashion for both sexes.

Furkan, who has a background in IT, said they were trying to enter the UAE market and create space for their brand.

To overcome counterfeit products, the duo plan to implement blockchain technology where non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in their collection will be created so that they are digitally recognized and no one can copy the brand’s designs. .

“It’s to avoid copying our designs. These designs will be for our product only. To make good designs, we found the best designers and also learn the art. In the future, we will hire students from the National Institute of Fashion Technology as we are in talks with the director of the institute,” he said.

Looking ahead, the duo have a number of plans to make the website user-friendly and expecting to build more customers.

Along with the clothes available, there will be a custom option for customers to change their outfits as per their requirements like fabric, color, and measurements. “That option will be on our website where a customer can provide their perfect measurements so they don’t have to worry about having their outfits altered by another tailor,” he said.

Based on the idea of ​​IG certification, the duo plans to have a serial number on each product which will give the details of the products on the website so people can know the brand’s authentic product.

“We also believe that we can offer free dry cleanings on products and customers can also have the check-in on the website,” he added. Apart from that, expanding the product line will be the work plan of the team.