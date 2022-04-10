Children’s Hospital patients parade in an adaptive fashion show





Evie Jones, 15, struts around. Photo: Shaun Fellows/Shine Pix Ltd. Dr Andrea Jester, Consultant Plastic Surgeon at Birmingham Childrens Hospital, contacted the School of Fashion at South and City College Birmingham, to see if she could support a special fashion show, which would not only uplift and empower her patients, but increase also raising awareness of the need for more suitable clothing among the fashion community. She said: I deal with patients with a range of physical disabilities. They may have longer or shorter limbs, be in wheelchairs, hang on wires or be amputated. “Every disability comes with a unique set of clothing challenges. What is available for these patients is simply not good enough and the fashion industry needs to do more to be inclusive and meet the needs of this community, which is why I approached South and City College Birmingham for their support. The College Fashion School was thrilled to join us, with sophomores from the Higher National Diploma paired with different patients. For the past few months, the pairs have been working together on their designs ahead of the fashion show, which took place on the campus of Digbeth College. Their designs included casual wear and evening wear, which patients proudly wore on the catwalk. One of the patient models who walked the runway is Evie Jones, 15, from Shrewsbury. Evie was only nine years old when she developed sepsis, after unknowingly falling ill with pneumonia, resulting from a Strep A infection. She was transferred by blue lights to Birmingham Children’s Hospital, but by the time she arrived she had begun to suffer from multiple organ failure and was fighting for her life and was at risk of losing all four of her limbs. Evie fought and stayed in hospital for a total of three months, but unfortunately she developed necrosis on her left forefoot and some of the toes on her right foot, which could not be saved. Evie Jones, 15, struts around. Photo: Shaun Fellows/Shine Pix Ltd. Five years later, in August last year, Evie was back at Birmingham Children’s Hospital to have her left foot completely amputated, due to irreparable damage the sepsis had caused to the growth plates in her foot. She has since been fitted with a prosthetic foot. The whole experience had a huge impact on Evie and a big hit on her confidence. She also faces the challenge of finding shoes that fit or are comfortable enough to wear, and now she must find clothes that fit her large prosthesis. Evie said: I’ve been through so much, and naturally I have ups and downs and insecurities about my disability. Unfortunately, having to find clothes that I can wear let alone fashionable ones is a real struggle and can often take a toll on my confidence. However, being part of this fashion show was really a turning point for me and made me want to celebrate my differences. My evening dress is a two-piece, with a slit in the skirt to show off my prosthetic foot. I love fashion, and having the opportunity to team up with a college student and work together on a design was a dream come true! Surbjit Singh, Director of the School of Art, Design and Fashion, added: It has been an amazing experience for our learners and all the staff involved. We are proud to be able to give back to the community through this project and our students have really gained insight into new ways of making clothes for this group of customers. The fashion show raised more than 6,800 people for the hospital to support the work of the hand and limb reconstructive department, and it is hoped that it will become an annual event.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.shropshirestar.com/news/local-hubs/shrewsbury/2022/04/09/childrens-hospital-patients-take-to-the-catwalk-at-adaptive-fashion-show/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

