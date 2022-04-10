Minnesota State Mankato sees his NCAA hockey title dream disappear

BOSTON Just over 15 minutes after winning its first Division I men’s hockey national championship, Minnesota State Mankato instead saw its dreams come to an end in stunning and heartbreaking fashion.

Ryan Barrow scored the tying goal at 4:46 of the third period and Mike Benning gave Denver the lead at 7:33, leading the Pioneers to a 5-1 win over the Mavericks on Saturday in the NCAA Championship Game Frozen Oven in front. of 17,850 at TD Garden.

“We got off to a good start, even a good 40 minutes, but once we gave up the first goal we started to leak a bit of oil,” Minnesota State coach Mike Hastings said. , whose team allowed five goals in the third period. after giving up just eight shots on goal in the first two periods. “We couldn’t stop the bleeding.

Barrow beat Hobey Baker Award-winning goaltender Dryden McKay on a rebound, and Benning, the tournament’s most outstanding player, fired a slap shot from the point past McKay just after a Pioneers power play expired . Massimo Rizzo scored with 6:26 to go, and Brett Stapley and Cameron Wright scored into an empty net in the final 2:32.

Minnesota State led territorially for two periods, outscoring Denver 18-8 in 40 minutes, but trailing only 1-0. The Mavericks couldn’t add to Sam Morton’s power-play goal 6:01 into the first period, and the Pioneers, the nation’s leading scoring team with 4.3 goals per game, surged when the opportunity presented itself.

“Obviously we try to defend hard and we didn’t want to let go of a goal, but it usually takes more than one to win a hockey game,” Morton said.

The Mavericks ended their season with a 38-6 record while Denver finished 31-9-1.

Magnus Chrona made 24 saves for Denver. McKay stopped 15 shots.

“I gave up a bad rebound on the first, and they capitalized,” McKay said. “Then we took a penalty shortly after. Their guy makes a good shot [shortly after] a power play, and all of a sudden it’s 2-1. It would have been nice to make a few more stops for the guys.

Minnesota State got the first power play of the game at 12:23 of the first when Benning was called for tripping. The Mavericks cashed in at 14:02 when Morton hammered a rebound off a Lucas Sowder shot that Chrona couldn’t control.

Denver played on the power play at 15:28 when Mavericks center Nathan Smith was called for roughing. Josh Groll had a shorthanded breakaway on the power play but couldn’t slide the puck past Chrona.

Energized by the kill, Minnesota State came under heavy pressure as Chrona had to make close range saves on Reggie Lutz and Brendan Furry in succession.

The Mavericks finished the first period with an 8-3 advantage in shots on goal and a 14-6 advantage in face-offs against a Pioneer team that has eight players with 30 or more points.

Minnesota State started fast in the second period, getting three shots on Chrona in the first 1:13. Denver didn’t get its first shot on goal of the period until after 4:30.

Midway through the game, the Mavericks were leading Denver 14-4. The Pioneers’ best chance in the second period came at 12:17 when Wright shot wide to an open net after making a cross pass.

Chrona kept it 1-0 with a save on Jake Livingstone at 2:42 of the third. It was huge, as the Pioneers tied it 1-1 at 4:46 when Barrow scored on a rebound from a Jack Devine shot.

The Pioneers got their third power play at 5:26 of the third when Morton was called for tripping. The Mavericks killed the penalty, but Benning’s slap shot 7 seconds later beat McKay for a 2-1 lead.

“It’s a place we haven’t been to in a while,” Hastings said, “and we didn’t handle it well. They smelled blood in the water.”

At 11:27, Denver appeared to go up 3-1, but Cole Guttman’s shot that beat McKay went unmarked because Bobby Brink hit McKay in the crease. Rizzo’s two-on-one goal made it 3-1.

The Mavericks fired McKay for an extra forward with 3:40 left and Denver scored twice into the empty net to set the final score.

“We hadn’t lost a game since Christmas,” said Mavericks forward Cade Borchardt, whose team rode an 18-game Finals winning streak. “Obviously nothing is going to make us happy right now. I’m proud of everyone, proud of the seniors. It stings.”