What is more stimulating? A dress code or an education?

Which do you think is more empowering for women and girls? Is it when they attend institutes of higher learning to empower themselves? Or is it the way they stick to the dress codes they have been conditioned to wear, according to the precepts of the faith to which they belong?

This question was recently answered by the High Court of Karnataka which ruled that since hijab is not compulsory in Islam, institutes of higher learning have the right to decide dress codes for female students. Undaunted by the court’s decision, many female students at these institutions have retaliated by stating that they would rather drop out of education and continue wearing the burqa/hijab. This will have dangerous repercussions on their future. Without education, they will remain as backward and helpless as their Islamic faith has decreed them. More dangerously, they will unwittingly fall into the diabolical trap set for them by the Hindu right, by forcing them to give up the burqa if they wish to continue to learn.

The women speak of the “freedom of choice” to wear the burqa because, according to them, it is a principle of belonging to the Islamic faith and a mark of their identity. But what “choice” are we talking about when this “choice” has been constrained by patriarchy? Many young women from the minority community had persuaded their parents to allow them to go to university on the condition that they wear the burqa. But now they may have to give up a college education if they insist on wearing the burqa. Their parents will be happy to see them married.

“Choice” is defined as “the power or right to choose”. Do these young women really “choose” to wear the burqa at the cost of abandoning their education? Or are they getting to the ultimate goal of right-wing Hindu groups, who do not want women in the minority community to be empowered?

Muskan Khan, a student held up slogans of Allah-hu-Akbar after being heckled by a right-wing Hindu mob shouting slogans of “Jai Shri Ram” in Karnataka last February. She acted impulsively in a moment of anger. Little did she know then that she was actually playing the saffron-clad hooligans game, “Jai Sree Ram”. The hooligans weren’t even college related at all except. All they have done is create turmoil and insist on saffronization of higher learning institutes in Karnataka.

Whether it is right to wear hijab in school or college or not calls for a study on the dilemma. One has to understand if the Hindu saffron right is using the hijab controversy as a cleverly disguised political strategy. Are they doing this to spread their hatred towards the minority community among the majority, most of whom are not as hateful as the saffron groups. The right may have hoped that if the controversy started in Karnataka, it will quickly spread to other states in the country.

Recently, a health worker was not allowed to enter the Malda district office in West Bengal because she was wearing a hijab. According to Afroza Khatun, who teaches Bengali at the Surendranath College for Women, these “rebellious girls” unknowingly fall into a trap created by the Hindu right. Scholars wade through volumes of research on the hijab debate while the real focus is far from any scientific provision.

Hindutva supporters have said their singular goal is to “empower” their “Muslim sisters”. It’s a cleverly crafted excuse to “excite the masses”. The Muslim Women’s Bill 2019 proposed to declare null and illegal the practice of “triple talaq” or instant divorce. It was approved on June 12, 2019 by the Supreme Court. On August 1, 2019, the triple talaq / teen talaq was declared a crime according to a court in Faujdari which deals with criminal cases. These courts are also known as session courts. This day has also been declared “Muslim Women’s Day!” Saffron groups claimed it was a classic example of “bringing justice” to Muslim women. Is this false propaganda? Let’s take a closer look. An “instant divorce” guarantees that the husband will be arrested. But there is no clarity on how the “divorced woman” will manage for herself and her children. Does this then empower the divorced husband or wife? Think about it!

Schools in India have made uniforms compulsory. In colleges, it is optional. But this needs to be said clearly, well before the start of the academic term. Students need to be aware. A hijab ban for Muslim girls cannot be imposed as an afterthought, as it deprives girls of an education that will empower them.

The right to education was made a fundamental right by the 86th Constitutional Amendment in 2002, and Section 21A was added to the Constitution as a fundamental right. Education is a prerequisite for the development of a person. A nation can only prosper if its people are educated. Thus, young women who have decided to wear the hijab and give up going to university, must realize that they are taking several steps backwards. And that’s exactly what the saffron groups want! The doors of education must remain open at all costs.

We have to wait and watch what Muslim girls choose, education or hijab. They must remember that the “choice” to opt for the hijab was not theirs. It was made hundreds of years ago by their patriarchal ancestors, who were also responsible for the criminal practice of triple talaq. Women have never had a choice.

In patriarchal societies, men have power and control over the manipulation of women’s conduct. They use this power to impose codes of “modesty” on women. This goes back to the unconscious fears of man vis-à-vis the “castrating mother”. Edmund Bergler, a social scientist, argued that subconsciously every man is afraid of every woman.

A man’s relationship with his mother evokes in him fears that, as he grows up, he transmits to all women. They are: the fear of being starved, devoured, poisoned, suffocated, cut into pieces and gutted. All this culminates in the fear of being castrated. They lead man to develop an unconscious and powerful portrait of himself.

Therefore, if he finds a woman imitating and/or matching his way of dressing, an integral part of this “powerful portrait”, his defenses are immediately raised. He proceeds, with the help of this “powerful portrait” and the “strength” he draws from patriarchy, to “cut the woman to her size”.

Like forcing Muslim girls to withdraw from school and hide behind their hijab “to support their cultural, social and religious beliefs”, all structured by men. This includes right-wing Hindu hooligans and Muslim “fathers”.

They participate in a “race” to prove which of them is the most patriarchal, fundamentalist and most oppressive towards women in general and Muslim women in particular. By insisting on wearing the hijab and sacrificing their right to education, Muslim girls are unwittingly reinforcing the weapons of patriarchy. They have to decide quickly whether education is empowering or hijab.