This Week in Michigan Men’s Golf: Mossy Oak Collegiate

Mon-Tue, April 11-12 — at Mossy Oak Collegiate (West Point, Mississippi)

The University of Michigan men’s golf team hits the road to West Point, Mississippi, Monday and Tuesday (April 10-11) for the Mississippi State-hosted Mossy Oak Collegiate. The 54-hole, two-day competition will be played at Mossy Oak Golf Club. The score will be five players, count the four lowest scores. The champ will play in foursomes throughout the event. The course should be set up as a par 72 at 7,212 yards.

Mossy Oak Collegiate Field

There will be 19 teams competing at Mossy Oak Collegiate: Arkansas State, Auburn, Chattanooga, Florida State, Kansas State, Lipscomb, Louisiana, Louisiana Monroe, Louisiana Tech, LSU, Memphis, Michigan, Middle Tennessee State, Mississippi State, Ole Miss , South Alabama, Southern Miss, UAB and Vanderbilt.

The Mossy Oak College Schedule

Saturday, April 9 — Travel Day

Sunday, April 10 — Practice round (6 p.m.), 10:30 a.m. CDT (start time)

Monday, April 11 – First round (6 p.m.), 8 a.m. CDT (shotgun start) with Arkansas State, ULM, Louisiana Tech

Monday April 11 – Second round (18), continuous play after the end of the first round

Tuesday, April 12 — Final round (6 p.m.), 8 a.m. CDT (start times for numbers 1 and 10)

The Mossy Oak Collegiate Range

Michigan will travel a starting group of five members to Mossy Oak Collegiate. Graduate student Brendan O’Reilly and freshman Hunter Thomson lead the team with other freshmen Bavake Sihota and Yuqi Liu and senior Patrick Sullivan rounding of the five of the UM.

Wolverine bites

UM has four top-five finishes this season, including a tie rally for the team title at Desert Mountain Collegiate. The Wolverines opened the season with a third-place finish at the Island Resort Intercollegiate and followed that up with a second-place finish at the Macdonald Cup, where Will Anderson wins his first college victory. The Maize and Blue added a tie for fifth place at the Rich Harvest Farms Intercollegiate after posting a season-best team total of 857 (-7).

Michigan’s rally to share the tag team title at Desert Mountain Collegiate gave the Wolverines their first tag team title in five years and the first under head coach Zach Barlow . Maize and Blue’s last win was at Desert Mountain (March 4-5, 2017). UM, which has hosted Desert Mountain Collegiate seven times, has two tag team titles (2017, ’22) and three runners-up (2015, ’16, ’18) in the event.

What a successful spring break for Brendan O’Reilly , who led UM for the first time at Lake Las Vegas Intercollegiate (tie-21st) and tied for 11th at Desert Mountain Collegiate. He made it three consecutive top Wolverines as he and Hunter Thomson guided the Maize and Blue at the Louisiana Classics. In his last three events, O’Reilly has posted eight of nine rounds of 73 or better, with two rounds below par and two pars. He is now averaging 73.39 per round this season, which is fourth on the Wolverines.

Will Anderson finished top Wolverine in seven of his 14 career tournaments. He leads the team with a 72.75 scoring average while tied for the team lead with eight rounds under par, including a career-low 66 (-4) at the Macdonald Cup (first round). He leads UM in averaging 218.25 over 54 holes, nearly two strokes better than any other Wolverine.

Hunter Thomson continues to shine in its first season in Ann Arbor. He posted his second-place finish at Desert Mountain Collegiate after posting his fourth 54-under total this season. Averaging 73.17 per lap — second on UM — he’s tied for the team lead with eight under par. He recorded a career-low 66 (-4) in the second round of the Macdonald Cup, which led to a career-low 207 (-3) over 54 holes.

Patrick Sullivan continues to be a consistent force in his final season, posting a career-best 73.35 average, nearly two strokes better than his previous record of 75.33 last season. He has three individual top-25 finishes in seven starts. He highlighted this season with a career low of 213 (-3) at Rich Harvest Farms Intercollegiate and had seven under-par tallies, which exceeds his total for his first three seasons combined (5).

After winning his first college title, Will Anderson was named Big Ten Golfer of the Week on September 29. With a personal best 204 (-6), Anderson led from start to finish to win the Yale Macdonald Cup. He lowered his career-best 54-hole total by 12 strokes.

After finishing second in 2019, Patrick Sullivan used a 2-on-1 win over Eastern Michigan’s Tyler Rayman to win Michigan’s 110th Amateur Championship at Cascade Hills Country Club last summer. Sullivan became the 16th Wolverine to lift the Staghorn Trophy and is the first UM golfer to win since Andrew Chapman’s title run in 2013. UM now has 26 total titles in state amateur history.

Following

Sat-Sun, April 23-24 — at the Robert Kepler Intercollegiate (Columbus, Ohio)