Fashion notables share invaluable tips at OCC Fashion Clubs Connekt Summit | arts and culture

Explanations of daily processes, leadership tips and maintenance tips were just the tip of the iceberg at Orange Coast College Fashion Clubs’ first spring event in over two years.

It was all the career advice I needed in one piece.

The fashion club hosted its first Connekt Summit on Thursday, centered on a panel of six fashion industry veterans who spoke about the highs and lows that fashion students will inevitably face at the start of their careers.

In the first event held at the Students’ Union, the Connekt Summit featured speakers Nicole Saunderscreative producer at Boot Barn;Nessa Tabrizysenior designer at TikTok; Cheryl LindbergHead of Consumer Engagement at Ren Clean Skincare;Certainly, Junaidfounder and chief designer of NAIDS; Sherry Tangdirector of sales at The Webster and beth jones, stylist and social media influencer. Panelists joined to share invaluable knowledge with dozens of CCO students and alumni.

Junaid made it clear to always put yourself forward.

You have to be a people person, Junaid said. At my first fashion week show last year, a volunteer happened to come in to volunteer for the production team and all that. He ended up walking the trail for me. I just learned today that he is part of [OCC] Fashion club.

Others like Jones have given advice on creating social media content. One of the topics discussed by the panel was mental exhaustion, and Jones explained how keeping the content out of her personal life allowed her to be present in more authentic moments.

The way I learned to adapt and pivot is to separate myself from my social media in the sense that Beth Jones is someone and then B Jones Style is someone else in a way, said Jones.

Inevitably, the discussion on Connekt has focused on making authentic connections with everyone along the way.

A really cool thing about going to school [at OCC] is that you bond with your teachers, Saunders said. Some of these professors may work in industry or know people. I took the economics class here with John Hazen, and [he] Actually, I sent my resume to HR. He remembered me and sent my resume and I got the job. Now I’m here, technically because John Hazen got me through the door.

The OCC recognizes several student-run fashion businesses, many of which advertised and ran pop-up stores in Connekt’s early days.

Seven fashion students showcased their businesses, including Christian Hernndez with his upcycled clothing brand CHJean-Victor Lairmore and his clothing brand WATERWAYS AND LANDS and Erika Horiguchi with her company Non-stopto name a few.

The affairs of Mariam Abdelrehim Baby Red, which offers handmade earrings, bracelets and necklaces, among other products, was particularly notable as its jewelry is sold in no less than 20 stores across the country. It’s really nice to be in a community and to have feedback when I’m lost,” Abdelrehim said.

Closing the meeting, Fashion Club President Caitlyn Hicks acknowledged how much the program has grown since the pandemic put a damper on some of the clubs’ plans.

We decided not to let [the pandemic] shoot us, Hicks said. We opened up our social media, and we started color week, and we launched different games in our [Instagram] stories. People started to join our club and get interested in it. From there, we developed an audience that we have been able to expand ever since.

For those interested in joining the Fashion Club, the program meets on the third Monday of each month inside the Student Union Building. Their next meeting is May 16 at noon in room 213 of the Student Union.