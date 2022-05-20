The Kardashians’ Wedding Dresses Through the Years: See Photos





Here is the bride! The Kardashian family has had its fair share of weddings, and each ceremony demanded a glamorous dress to match the personality of the bride. Kim Kardashian was the first of her sisters to marry, marrying the producer Damon Thomas in 2000 when she was only 19 years old, but it was only Khlo KardashianAt the September 2009 nuptials, fans were able to see a real wedding dress from the ladies. (Kim and Thomas separated after three years.) the Strong looks better naked married author Lamar Odom in Arizona after only a month of dating. Khlo opted for a custom mermaid-style Vera Wang dress and Jimmy Choo heels. The televised ceremony featured all of the Khlos sisters, including Kim and Kourtney Kardashian as well as kendall and Kylie Jenner, as bridesmaids. (The reality star and Odom called it quits in 2013, finalizing their divorce three years later.) Two years after Khlo said yes, Kim walked down the aisle for the second time with a much more extravagant ceremony. the Selfish the author married an NBA player Kris Humphries in 2011, and while the wedding only lasted 72 days, Kim went all out with three different wedding dresses. Not only did Kim rock several Vera Wang looks throughout the day, but she also dressed her sisters in custom white dresses by the same designer. After splitting from Humphries, Kim married a third time in May 2014, exchanging vows with Kanye West in Florence, Italy. She completely changed it when it came to planning the guests’ trip from Paris to Italy for the ceremony by choosing Givenchy as the designer. I was so happy, you know? We just got married, she said on the Today show after tying the knot. It was such a magical moment that we had this, that we shared this with the world. (Kim filed for divorce from West in February 2021 and was declared legally single a year later. The exes share four children: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.) Kourtney, for her part, got married Travis Barker in a California courthouse in May 2022. The couple had previously held a wedding ceremony in Las Vegas in April 2022, but We Weekly confirmed that it was not legal as they had not obtained a marriage license. The Poosh founder wore a Dolce and Gabbana mini dress for her courthouse nuptials. Kourtney was never married before her marriage to Barker, but she shares three children with her ex Scott Disick: Mason, Penelope and Reign. Scroll down to see some of the most memorable Kardashian family wedding dresses:

