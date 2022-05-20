OPEN DE FRANCE 2022: Djokovic, Nadal, Alcaraz lead the men’s peloton

PARIS (AP) Some of the men to watch at Roland-Garroswhich begins on Sunday at Roland Garros:

NOVAK DJOKOVIC

Rated: 1

Country: Serbia

Age: turns 35 on Sunday

2022 report: 12-4

Titles 2022: 1

Career Titles: 87

Grand Slam titles: 20 French Open (2016, 2021), Australian Open (2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2020, 2021), Wimbledon (2011, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019 , 2021), US Open (2011, 2015, 2018)

Last 5 Roland-Garros: 2021-Won Championship, 2020-Runner-Up, 2019-Lost Semi-final, 2018-QF, 2017-QF

Ace: After a legal saga over whether he could stay in Melbourne despite not being vaccinated, he was eventually expelled and therefore unable to try to defend his Open d Australia in January. …Also missed two major tournaments in the United States this year because he was unable to travel there as a foreigner who did not receive vaccines against COVID-19. … Currently tied with Roger Federer for the second highest tally of Grand Slam titles for men, one behind Rafael Nadal. … Went 27-1 at majors in 2021, losing the US Open final to become the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to win a calendar-year Grand Slam.

The draw: Could face Rafael Nadal in the quarter-finals.

He said it: I am in the right direction. I know I can always play better and I know I’m very critical on the pitch. At the same time, realistically, I think the quality of tennis, the level of tennis is really high now. Djokovic, offering an assessment of his game ahead of the Italian Open in May.

___

ALEXANDER ZVEREV

Rated: 3

Country: Germany

Age: 25 years old

Record 2022: 24-9

Titles 2022: zero

Career Titles: 19

Grand Slam Titles: None Best: RU, US Open (2020)

Last 5 Roland-Garros: 2021-QF, 2020-SF, 2019-4th, 2018-3rd, 2017-3rd

Ace: Won the men’s singles gold medal at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. …Lost to Dominic Thiem in a fifth-set tiebreaker in the 2020 US Open final after beating took a two-set lead. …still has trouble with yips on second serves. … Embarked on board the 1993-94 Roland-Garros champion, Sergi Bruguera, for his help as a coach. … ATP Tour announced in October that it was investigating abuse allegations made by a former girlfriend of Zverevs. … In March, he was probated for a year by the ATP for hitting the chair umpires’ stand with his racket after a match.

The draw: could face number 6 Carlos Alcaraz in the quarter-finals.

He said it: I hope all this will end at some point, and then I can also play calmly and be focused on my tennis. Zverev, discussing the ongoing tour investigation.

___

STEFANOS TSITSIPAS

Rated: 4

Country: Greece

Age: 23 years old

2022 review: 31-10

Titles 2022: 1

Career Titles: 8

Grand Slam Titles: None Best: RU, French Open (2021)

Last 5 Roland-Garros: 2021-RU, 2020-SF, 2019-4th, 2018-2nd, 2017-1st

Ace: A year ago at Roland Garros, he became the youngest man to reach the final of a Grand Slam tournament in more than a decade. Took a two-set lead against Djokovic before losing in five. … Each of his last four French Open appearances has ended in defeats against men who have won at least one Grand Slam title: Djokovic twice, Stan Wawrinka and Dominic Thiem. … Reached the semi-finals in four of the last six majors.

The draw: Will face Lorenzo Musetti, who pushed Djokovic to five sets a year ago in Paris, in the first round.

He said it: I hope I can really stay the same, consistent and focused…like I’ve been trying to do for the past two years. Each of them is more difficult than the previous year. Tsitsipas, asked about his place in the tennis hierarchy.

___

RAPHAEL NADAL

Rated: 5

Country: Spain

Age: 35 (he will be 36 on June 3)

2022 report: 23-3

Titles 2022: 3

Career Titles: 91

Grand Slam titles: 21 Roland-Garros (2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020), Australian Open (2009, 2022), Wimbledon (2008 , 2010), US Open (2010, 2013, 2017, 2019)

Last 5 French Open: 2021-SF, 2020-W, 2019-W, 2018-W, 2017-W

Ace: Leads the way with 21 Grand Slam singles titles after breaking a tie with Djokovic and Federer for the men’s record by winning the Australian Open in January. … Played just two games from June to the end of last season due to chronic pain in his left foot, tested positive for COVID-19 in December, then after the season started 20-0, missed time with a rib injury. The left foot bothered him again in the defeat at Roma in May. … The 105-3 Roland-Garros record means he is still among the favourites, if not THE favourite. …spent over 17 years in the top 10.

The draw: Could face 2015 French Open champion Stan Wawrinka in the second round.

He said it: at my age, when you start having more problems than you can handle, of course it’s hard no doubt, right? Body issues, pains, you can handle that. The problem is when you start to feel that with everything going on (with) your body, you can’t be competitive enough to fight for the things you’re truly passionate about. Nadal, on the state of his health and his game.

___

CARLOS ALCARAZ

Ranked: 6

Country: Spain

Age: 19

2022 report: 28-3

Titles 2022: 4

Career Titles: 5

Grand Slam titles: None Best: QF, US Open (2021)

Last 5 Roland-Garros: 2021-3rd, 2020-Didn’t play, 2019-DNP, 2018-DNP, 2017-DNP

Ace: A popular choice to claim his maiden Grand Slam title in what will be only his sixth major tournament appearance. … Entered the top 10 of the ATP rankings in April, when he was still only 18, the youngest player to do so since Nadal in 2005. … Beat Nadal and Djokovic in consecutive matches in road to the title at the Madrid Open in May, the first player to beat these two gaming giants in the same tournament on clay. … After winning Madrid, decided to skip Rome to rest and recuperate before Roland Garros. … Coached by 2003 Roland-Garros champion Juan Carlos Ferrero.

The draw: Could face Djokovic or Nadal in the semis.

He said it: I still have to improve everything. I always said that everything could be improved. You never reach a limit. Alcaraz, asked how he would like to improve.

___

JANNIK FISHERMAN

Ranked: 12

Country: Italy

Age: 20

2022 report: 24-6

Titles 2022: zero

Career Titles: 5

Grand Slam Titles: None Best: QF, French Open (2020)

5 last French Opens: 2021-4th, 2020-QF, 2019-DNP, 2018-DNP, 2017-DNP

Ace: The only player he’s lost to at Roland Garros is Nadal, who has beaten Sinner each of the last two years there. … In February, parted ways with longtime manager Riccardo Piatti and hired Simone Vagnozzi. … Until the even younger Alcaraz stole the show, he was considered by many to be the next big star in men’s tennis.

The draw: Could face No. 7 seed Andrey Rublev in the fourth round.

He said it: I needed a change. Not everyone would have had the courage to make a decision like mine. Sinner, on the coaching switch.

___

REILLY OPELKA

Ranked: 18

Country: United States

Age: 24

2022 review: 19-10

Titles 2022: 2

Career titles: 4

Grand Slam Titles: None Best: 4th, US Open (2021)

Last 5 French Opens: 2021-3, 2020-1, 2019-1, 2018-DNP, 2017-DNP

Ace: The 6-foot-11-inch (2.11-meter) Opelka wins 93% of its service games on all surfaces in 2022, 85% on clay. … Titles this season include one on green clay in Houston. … Was the highest-ranked American man last year; currently second behind Taylor Fritz. … Reached semi-finals at Geneva Open on clay in May.

The draw: Could face No. 9 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime in the third round.

He said it: I’m more open-minded to different positions on the pitch, to different tactics, to different techniques, to everything that’s different. It kind of allows me to find more ways to win when my plans A and B aren’t working. Opelka on adaptation to clay.

___

