I’m a model who traded haute couture for dirty housekeeping





They used to follow her for high fashion, now it’s for hardcore household. Model Ellen Milgrau is a model citizen with her latest career move. The 28-year-old catwalk queen left the fashion world to clean the homes of people suffering from depression. Milgrau, which has more than 713,000 subscribers on instagram and 1.3 million on ICT Tac has worked as a model since she was only 16 years old. The Brazilian native has battled her own bouts of depression for nearly a decade and set up her cleaning service, MilgrauCleaning, earlier this year. Milgrau volunteers to sweep and clean the homes of those overwhelmed with daily chores. The track star walked through residences with dilapidated living conditions, including areas infested with maggots and cockroaches. She post frequently her cleaning excursions on social media for her fans to see. Ellen Milgrau founded a cleaning organization where she volunteers to clean the homes of people with depression. Jam Press/Ellen Milgrau “It’s amazing to see. . . [people] feel that they are not alone in the world. Depression often leaves you feeling guilty,” the model said. Jam Press/@ellenmilgrau Milgrau does a photo shoot for the Brazilian brand Ryzi. Jam Press/@ellenmilgrau She also had to deal with mountains of dirty dishes piled up in kitchen sinks, harboring rotten food and moldy meals. “I know how dirty house affects when people are sad, so I wanted to help out,” Milgrau told Jam Press. She explained that she got the idea for her business when she went to visit a friend of hers who was suffering from depression. Her house wasn’t particularly tidy and she revealed, “We started making light-hearted jokes, saying we should spend all day cleaning.” A few days later, her friend asked her for help for real. The two decided to record their housework to see if it could serve as inspirational content as well. “It’s a two-way street for me because not only can I help others, but it also helps me deal with my own depression. It’s good to do good,” exclaimed Milgrau. “It’s amazing to see,” she says of her clients’ appreciation. “They feel that they are not alone in the world. Depression often leaves you wracked with guilt. Ellen Milgrau is joined by Jady, who helps clean up. Jam Press/@ellenmilgrau Milgrau has cleaned up its fair share of messy and filthy homes. Jam Press Vid / @ellenmilgrau Milgrau also recalled one of the “worst houses” she had ever polished, the one that had a kitten eating garbage and cockroaches, as well as baby diapers full of “giant” maggots. The house belonged to a young girl who had lost her job. “I always notice their relieved faces as we finish cleaning,” she said.

