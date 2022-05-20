Inside Dior’s new wavy collection, designed by ERL





Even more radical was what Dior had not kept in its archives, such as the inexpensive suits licensed and sold in American department stores under the Christian Dior Monsieur brand. My point of contact with Dior growing up, Linnetz said, was licensed suits from my grandfathers. So Linnetz found examples on eBay, and he and Jones slapped the old CDM logo on upside-down blazers. Linnetz also wanted to understand how the California characters who inspire ERL, the surfers, skaters, hippies and sportsmen who populate the brand’s dramatic lookbooks, and his neighborhood would fit into Dior’s ultra-luxe world. On the one hand, they wore hoodies, a garment never before seen on the Dior catwalks. I would never put a hoodie on a catwalk, because to me it’s not Dior, Jones told me before the show. But there it was: a painfully luxurious gray hoodie with a wave of silver sequins roaring down the front. It fits in, Jones explained. It’s a different way of telling the story. A model walks the runway during the Dior Men’s Spring 2023 fashion show in Venice, California on May 19, 2022.Courtesy of Dior The hoodie is one of the many pieces directly from the world of Linnetz which, in the hands of the Dior workshop, have become the most luxurious versions of themselves. Fluffy sheepskin tote bags, a cannage-print puffer jacket and sequin-embellished ombre sweaters bring Linnetz a slightly twisted take on American clothing to a new dimension of luxury. It was interesting to do a lot of the language that I’ve already created, Linnetz said. Kim has such an understanding of luxury and the storytelling and experience people have when shopping. So he was like, Oh, I don’t just want to do another color of something you’re already doing. What is the Dior version? What can we do with our workshop telling your story in a different and new way for a different client? The hoodie, Linnetz noted with some glee, will cost $5,000, and a new Dior skate shoe based on a ’90s raver skater silhouette, chunky sole, designed for ERL, will cost more than the 2. $200 Dior Air Jordans. How to sell luxury skatewear without coming across as corny? You enlist someone like Linnetz. A lot of people try to tap into skate culture, because it’s relevant. But it’s actually what I wear every day, he said, pointing to the huge skate shoes on his feet and the chunky gold chain hanging from his pocket. They’re just abstract, luxurious versions of things I already wear. More importantly, Linnetz said, is what didn’t make the show: I think we had a successful project, because there’s not a single skateboard on the track. A model backstage at the Dior Homme Spring 2023 show in Venice, California on May 19, 2022.Courtesy of Luke Abby for Dior A model backstage at the Dior Homme Spring 2023 show in Venice, California on May 19, 2022.Courtesy of Luke Abby for Dior Although Linnetz was very good at designing viral moments on the red carpet (see: A$AP Rocky swaddled at the 2021 Met Gala or Kid Cudi in a wedding dress at the CFDA Awards), he actually built ERL very slowly and with care. He pulls his lookbooks with the thought and attention of a film auteur, and he agonizes over the thought of creating what often looks like very simple, soulful American clothing. Before working with Dior, he had not yet collaborated with another brand. He kinda reminds me of when I had my own label, Jones told me. He is super professional. He is super organized. He knows what he wants. And he understands the balance between art and commerce. That’s why I think he’s really going to be successful.

