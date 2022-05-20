Fashion
Heidi Klum, 48, has killer legs in a cut-out mini dress on IG
- Heidi Klum looked so strong on her way to town on a date night.
- The model, 48, donned a black cut-out mini dress and showed off her legs for days and a solid booty.
- Heidi hasn’t shared much about her fitness routines in recent years, but she loved a good long run on the West Side Highway.
Heidi Klum can make anything a catwalk. Just look at her Instagram posts as she celebrates a date with a fabulous cutout mini dress.
And while we all know model Heidi, 48, has had legs for days, but wow is it exciting every time she shows them. Heidi wore a shiny black bodycon mini dress with cutouts on both sides that showed off her fit figure. The front of the dress also had cutouts, which highlighted Heidi’s strong core, which you can see in this cute pinwheel of her walking around to techno music.
She also published a set of pictures with her husband Tom Kaulitz. She captioned the cute photos “🥰❤️Date Night ❤️🥰.”
Heidi has been serving us supermodel fashion and strength goals for years now, but how does she do it?! Well, Heidi hasn’t shared much in recent years, but she did talk about a lot of her fitness and nutrition tips from the early to mid-2010s.
An important part over the years has been making sure she gets exercise every day. Heidi worked with New York trainer David Kirsch for several years, and he helped her feel strong and confident again after giving birth to each of her children. These days, however, she doesn’t stick to such a structured plan.
“I have a treadmill that’s really great, but it sits unused. I don’t have time for that,” said Heidi Women’s health in the UK.
Now, her life is more about getting back in shape — or incorporating workouts into daily actions — and she’s been known to double family time as exercise. She went for bike rides on the beach with her children or jumped on the trampoline with them. If you’ve done this last exercise recently, you know how much cardio it takes to hit the trampoline!
Heidi has credited her toned legs and booty before to long outdoor runs, but that was nearly a decade ago at this point.
“My favorite workout is a long Course along the West Side Highway, which runs along the Hudson River in New York,” she said. Charm. “It’s a beautiful path, and you always feel surrounded by such an amazing community. You see the same people running every morning, and they inspire me to keep going.”
If she wants to take it up a notch, she gets attached ankle weights. In an Instagram Story, Heidi shared videos of herself doing bicycle kicks while carrying ankle weights, according to Eat this, not that!
“Your metabolism definitely changes at 40,” she said. “I always thought, ‘It won’t happen to me. But it does happen to me. If I indulge more, I need to exercise more. I figured out what works for me.
Heidi shared some of her nutrition tips with Women’s health in the UK in 2017. Breakfast was usually eggs and a slice of toast with vegetables or salsa. For lunch, she ate fish with lots of greens. And for dinner, grilled chicken with more vegetables and mixed salad.
“It’s important to keep a balanced diet, but I’m not a fan of deprivation,” she said. Charm. “If I want a cheeseburger, I’m not just going to eat that cheeseburger, but I’m going to enjoy that cheeseburger.”
Preach Heidi!
