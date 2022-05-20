Can I take off a one shoulder dress? Ask for the kit

“I’ve been looking for dresses for summer parties and noticed that one shoulder looks are absolutely everywhere. I’m in my late 40s and have had an off the shoulder prom dress before, so I’m a little nervous about not looking the right retro style. Will the look work on me now?”—Skittish about shoulders, Ottawa

Yes indeed, Skittish, there are so many one-shoulder dresses and tops on the market right now and that means yes, there will definitely be one to fit and flatter every body at every age. It is indeed remarkable, if only because it was only a few weeks before this cold tsunami arrived that I was personally convinced that COVID had killed all fashion trends!

But then, this one has power. The one-shoulder dress has a long and illustrious history. The first versions of the silhouette arrived around the same time as the strapless look, in the 1930s. Surrealist designer Elsa Shiaparelli played with asymmetry and exposed one shoulder in her sculptural dresses. You can find elegant 1950s one-shoulder cocktail dresses, usually very structured in the bodice.

It was Halston who liberated the shoulder – and the vibe – in the 1970s with her sleazy one-shoulder goddess dresses, in flowing jersey, chiffon and draped crepe. The look set the tone for the disco era. In the ’80s, one-shoulder was, yes, a big ballgown and bridesmaid look, puffy with taffeta and ruffles. I, too, had a dubiously stiff ballgown with one off the shoulder during this decade, plus Molly Ringwald in Pretty in pink colder than the goddess Halston as I see her now, casting a critical eye over my teenage style.

By the late 80s, however, the one-shoulder look became more stylish, with Tunisian-born fashion designer Azzedine Alaïa pouring the emerging ensemble of models into his form-fitting designs, often featuring one-shoulder styles in his signature black. . Hervé Léger followed in his footsteps with his army of celebrities in bandage dresses at the end of the Aughts, often with one or both bare shoulders.

A major moment for the style was when michelle obama wore this white one-shoulder dress by Jason Wu at her husband’s first investiture in 2009, redefining the whole idea of ​​a goddess. Ten years later, Kate Moss showed up on the arm of her date Marc Jacobs at the Met Ball in the designer’s one-shoulder liquid silver mini dress, topped with a fabulous silver turban.

Cut to the two-year hiatus from regular programming and we now have a host of options to give this classic a new look. On the spring 2022 catwalks – yes, the fashion shows are still happening, even if they don’t have the same authoritative impact they used to – designers like Christian Siriano in New York have proven that one-of-a-kind styles body-conscious shoulder belong to a full range of dress sizes. Even 4-year-old Stormi Webster, Kylie Jenner’s mini-me, wore a one-shoulder dress for her Billboard Music Awards debut this week!

Today, as Spring/Summer collections fill the shelves, the style’s ubiquity makes it less of a big statement and more of a great date dress for a Thursday night. At Banana Republic, you’ll find plenty of versions right now, and its one-shoulder styles in modern cuts “are perfect for any occasion,” says Tanija Gobin, the brand’s senior womenswear designer.

There are two ways to go with the look, says Gobin. One is soft and floaty, as found in the line’s linen ruffle dress, which Gobin says stems from a deep dive into the brand’s archives, “reimagined from our glorious past. “. The short wrap dress features a ruffle that brings an ’80s touch to exaggerate one shoulder, without the stiffness of that decade’s fabrications. Another floaty look Gobin highlights is the Radiant One-Shoulder dress, an A-line option in bright, bold hues that nods to the Halston Goddess dress by emphasizing the volume of the sunburst pleated fabric. .

The other main direction is a more fitted one-shoulder silhouette, like Banana’s simple one-shoulder dress, made with stretchy viscose and Spandex. “I love the look of a sculptural blazer or masculine blazer on this dress,” says Gobin. “It creates an interesting cleavage, and it’s a sophisticated way of exposing some of the skin that still allows a woman to feel comfortable and confident.”

The key to feeling confident in this look comes down to basic clothing. What bra to wear when one shoulder is exposed must be a looming question in your mind, Skittish. Well, the traditional way is to make a strapless bra, but ladies, we all know how awful and uncomfortable strapless bras can be, especially if you have a little weight in your cleavage and have need decent support. Gobin offers a convertible bra from which one of the straps can be detached, such as the Gap Multi-Way T-shirt bra.

I will suggest Skims. Kim Kardashian’s lingerie and shapewear is designed to accommodate all manner of body-conscious silhouettes, as befits its founder’s risque fashion choices. I ordered a one shoulder bralette online from the Skims website (the line is now also available from Holt Renfrew) and when it arrived it looked small. But it really, really stretches, and it really works, holding everything in place and providing seamless coverage under clingy clothes.

As for how to accessorize the look, definitely keep the bare shoulder bare, so as not to compromise the visual effect of the shape. This means taking inspiration from Ms. Moss’ turban style and keeping your hair up – opt for a bun or a ponytail. If you must wear your hair down, be sure to sweep it back, or at least to the side where the fabric remains. It also means never wearing a shoulder bag on the bare shoulder side of your outfit (one-shoulder styles call for clutches). And balance the outfit by imitating the cut-out effect of the dress with open-toed shoes, sandals or mules.

So, Skittish, you heard it here: there are no more excuses not to be cool this summer with a one-shoulder dress for every party, wedding or Thursday night.

Buy the tips

Some off-the-shoulder items and the underwear to make them work

Banana Republic dress, $260, bananarepublic.ca SHOP HERE

An elegant and comfortable evening or evening dress with voluminous sun pleats and a vibrant primary hue.

Skims Bralette, $54, skims.com SHOP HERE

It looks tiny when it comes out of the box, but trust it stretches to fit and support generous cup sizes. Moreover, it is available in a wide range of skin tones.

Mango dress, $50, mango.com SHOP HERE

This fluid, drapey jersey from the label created by Halston is a modern reimagining of the master’s iconic ’70s dresses. Cobalt blue is high impact, the vibe is sexy and elegant.

Gap bra, $59, gapcanada.ca SHOP HERE

A great basic staple, Gap’s Multiway Bra has adaptable straps (remove one or both, cross them in the back, or make them open back) to keep you in place under any size. silhouette.

When you make a purchase through the links in this article, we may earn a small commission. Our journalism is independent and uninfluenced by advertising. Learn more.

SHARE: