What is the best Under Armor golf shirt for men?

Golf is a challenging sport, and it’s important to feel comfortable when hitting a club. The right shirt allows your body to move freely, and looking great is a bonus that comes from wearing a stylish golf shirt.

One of the leading golf shirt brands is Baltimore-based Under Armour. The brand offers a full line of golf shirts designed for performance, style and function. The shirts are known for their bold colors and patterns, as well as innovative technology that wicks sweat and prevents odor buildup. The best Under Armor golf shirt is the Men’s Playoff 2.0 golf polo shirt for its two-way mode on and off the course.

What to know before buying an Under Armor men’s golf shirt

What adjustment do I need?

Golf shirts have two basic fits. Regular fit shirts are designed for comfort with longer, wider bodies and sleeves. The waist is also wider with little to no taper at the bottom. The armholes are deeper for more movement. Slim fit shirts have narrow sleeves and bodies, and a tapered waist. The armholes are tighter, they are elegant and intended to flatter the physique. The slim fit is best worn by men with narrow shoulders and narrow chests.

Which material is the best?

The four main materials used to make golf shirts each offer benefits that help the golfer.

Pique cotton is what most brand name golf shirts are made of. They’re soft, comfortable, wick sweat, and look great on and off the course.

Polyester provides a fashionable shine that looks sporty. Most Under Armor golf shirts are made entirely of polyester or a polyester blend.

Elastane and spandex are blended with pique cotton or polyester to improve flexibility. They allow the material to stretch with the natural movement of the body.

Which golf shirt is best off the course?

Golf shirts are popular in casual business settings, such as work and restaurants. Cotton pique golf shirts are designed to be worn on and off the course. They’re tough and soft, and they don’t look as sleek and athletic as polyester shirts.

What to Look for in a Quality Under Armor Men’s Golf Shirt

Wick

Under Armor golf shirts feature moisture wicking technology. It wicks sweat away from the skin to the outside of the shirt. Sweat evaporates faster on the surface than when it is trapped between the skin and the shirt. This same design also allows air to circulate, which dries the shirt and keeps you cool.

Anti-odor technology

Under Armor has an innovative technology that prevents the formation of bacteria from perspiration. This keeps your shirt from smelling bad after a long day on the course. It’s a great feature after a round of golf if you plan on having dinner or visiting friends before taking a shower.

Flexibility

Most Under Armor golf shirts have four-way designs that allow the material to stretch horizontally and vertically. The shirt moves freely with body movement while walking or swinging.

UV protection

The materials used for golf shirts naturally absorb some level of ultraviolet light. This is extra protection for sunny climates, but you should always use sunscreen on exposed skin.

How much you can expect to spend on an Under Armor men’s golf shirt

Under Armor golf shirts cost between $30 and $75. The size and style of the shirt will impact the price. Shirts with spandex for flexibility and a snug fit cost between $45 and $75, while regular fit shirts cost between $30 and $50.

Under Armor Men’s Golf Shirt FAQs

How to find the right size?

A. The correct shirt size is based on your respective chest and waist measurement. Under Armor has an online size chart that can help you find the right size.

Do Under Armor golf shirts have special washing instructions?

A. Read the washing instructions on each shirt. Most golf shirts recommend washing the shirt inside out in cold water without fabric softener. They should be tumble dried on low and never ironed or dry cleaned.

What are collarless golf shirts?

A. Collarless golf shirts are growing in popularity. They have the same properties as traditional golf shirts, but for some golfers they are more comfortable and cooler because there are no collar flaps to trap heat. Under Armor has several collarless styles.

What is the best Under Armor men’s golf shirt to buy?

Under Armor Men’s Golf Shirt Top

Under Armor Men’s Playoff 2.0 Golf Polo Shirt

What do you want to know: The fashionable design of this shirt makes it a great choice for the golf course, but it can also be worn in a professional setting.

What you will love: The shirt is made of polyester and elastane. Spandex enhances flexibility and allows for a full range of motion, and this shirt has excellent moisture wicking and drying properties. A zipper makes it easy to put on and take off.

What you should consider: Not all sizes are available for the many colors and designs in this range.

Or buy: Sold by Amazon and Dicks Sporting Goods

Under Armor men’s golf shirt top for the money

Under Armor Tech Men’s Golf Polo Shirt

What do you want to know: This affordable golf shirt is stylish, soft and breathable. Your golf swing will feel comfortable because you are.

What you will love: The shirt is made of polyester and wicks sweat and dries quickly in hot weather. The textured material has folded seams to reduce chafing. It has a pull-on closure for easy removal and it features Under Armours temperature-based technology.

What you should consider: Not all sizes are available in the extensive color range.

Or buy: Sold by Amazon and Dicks Sporting Goods

Worth checking out

Under Armor Men’s Vanish Seamless Polo Shirt

What do you want to know: An innovative seamless construction eliminates chafing and makes this shirt flowing and comfortable.

What you will love: This knit shirt is soft and designed with mesh ventilation in the areas that need it most. Four-way stretch material moves easily in all directions. It wicks sweat, dries quickly and features anti-odor technology.

What you should consider: The waists have been reported to be slim resulting in a tight fit.

Or buy: Sold by Amazon and Dicks Sporting Goods

