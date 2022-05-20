LSU baseball wins Game 1 against Vanderbilt in dominant fashion | Sports





LSU baseball started its final streak of the regular season strong with a dominating 13-2 win over Vanderbilt. The Tigers set the tone early, scoring six runs in the second inning highlighted by homers from Jordan Thompson and Dylan Crews. LSU power was the story of the game offensively, with the Tigers hitting five long balls on the night. That total put LSU at 100 home runs on the season, meeting preseason expectations of lineup power. Crews and Cade Doughty were the top performers at the plate, with seven runs between them. Crews were 4-4 on the night, including a three-run homer, a double and four RBIs. Doughty had two homers and three RBIs, only the second two-homer game of his career. Brayden Jobert also added a home run, capping a full and collaborative effort at home plate by the Tigers squad. The pitcher again did his job for LSU in this game as well, led by starter MaKhail Hilliard who pitched 5.1 innings allowing only one earned run and struck out four batters. Hilliard has been solid all season as an opening night starter and today was no different as he added a sixth win of the year, improving his record on the mound to 6-1. He set the stage for Eric Reyzelman who pitched the remaining 3.2 innings. Meanwhile, Reyzelman didn’t allow a single run or hit and struck out six batters while walking just one. I’m really proud of our guys tonight,” LSU head coach Jay Johnson said after the game. You could tell from the first set that they were focused and locked in, and they executed our game plan perfectly. We now have 100 home runs and over 100 successful pitches, and that’s exactly what we want to do. Great work tonight from the pitching team, and offensively we were in tune with what we needed to do tonight. Efforts at both home plate and the mound helped LSU earn a crucial Game 1 victory over a talented Vanderbilt team. With LSU likely needing to win the series to have a chance at hosting a Regional, winning Game 1 at home in dominant fashion is a perfect start. The Tigers will look to keep that momentum going in Game 2 as they return to action against the Commodores at 6 p.m. The match will be broadcast live on SEC Network+.

