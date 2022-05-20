Why Eva Longoria wore a $40 dress to her first Cannes Film Festival





Eva Longoria had some wise words to share on her first Cannes Film Festival red carpet! The actress attended the event in a stunning, shimmering gold dress in 2005, and she recently revealed the dress’ surprising price tag. In a recent interview with Peoplethe Hollywood star revealed that at the time she had no idea what Cannes was all about and didn’t pay much attention to fancy or overpriced dresses, explaining that for her it wasn’t It’s not the dress, it’s the woman who wears the dress. No one would have known it was a $40 dress, she said. And the photos from the event speak for themselves, as Eva looked like a million bucks, accessorizing her look with minimal gold jewelry. I was like, I’m just gonna wear this one, this knit gold one, looks good on me, she said of her outfit choice, the same year the popular show Desperate Housewives premiered, becoming an instant hit and having all eyes on her. Getty Images She also revealed that she bought the dress from a boutique on Melrose Avenue, and while walking down the red carpet, the president of L’Oral Paris asked her who she was wearing. I was like, what do you mean? It’s mine, she replied in confusion, Everyone loved the dress, and I was like, it’s just from Melrose! Fast forward to 2022, Eva attended the first day of the highly anticipated Film Festival and wore a sheer black dress from the Alberta Ferretti Fall-Winter 2022 collection, paired with heeled sandals, an ankle bracelet and sequins silver. Getty Images And even though she had a different choice in mind, she knew she had to wear the Ferretis design after seeing it for the first time, describing it as spectacular. Longoria then walked the red carpet in a silver disco ball dress by Cristina Ottaviano for the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick, where Tom Cruise was pleasantly surprised with the honorary Palme d’Or. Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with your culture. Get the latest news on your favorite celebrities, royals and the best beauty, fashion and lifestyle news straight to your inbox!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hola.com/us/celebrities/20220520332941/eva-longoria-dress-cannes-festival/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos