Should we avoid Fast Fashion?

I often hear about avoiding fast fashion because it’s better for the planet, partly because it’s highly disposable and people are recycling it to landfill too quickly. But can I feel a little less guilty about my fast fashion if I save my clothes until they wear out? I’m a budget conscious shopper, and while I can sometimes afford to buy a piece from an ethical brand, the truth is that fast fashion is what keeps me dressed. Lesley, Syracuse, NY

In 2015, one of the first documentaries about the impact of fast fashion on the planet was released. Directed by Andrew Morgan, it was called The True Cost. The implication was, of course, that this would reveal the true price the earth is paying for our embrace of overconsumption when it comes to clothing. It did that.

But what he didn’t discuss (which is rarely discussed when it comes to dealing with fashion and the climate crisis) is the literal cost to individual budgets of system change and our own behavior. It’s because one of the biggest problems with buying better and more responsibly is the fact that, as you point out, it’s a luxury for many consumers.

Responsibly produced products cost more. Sometimes a lot more.

Partly because when you come across an item of clothing that’s so cheap you think, how can that be?, the truth is that it can’t be exploited unless the people who made it have been exploited for their labor and that the factories that produced it have been forced out. of their margins.

And partly because materials that have a low impact on the planet are generally not produced with economies of scale. At least not yet.