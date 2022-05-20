Fashion
Should we avoid Fast Fashion?
I often hear about avoiding fast fashion because it’s better for the planet, partly because it’s highly disposable and people are recycling it to landfill too quickly. But can I feel a little less guilty about my fast fashion if I save my clothes until they wear out? I’m a budget conscious shopper, and while I can sometimes afford to buy a piece from an ethical brand, the truth is that fast fashion is what keeps me dressed. Lesley, Syracuse, NY
In 2015, one of the first documentaries about the impact of fast fashion on the planet was released. Directed by Andrew Morgan, it was called The True Cost. The implication was, of course, that this would reveal the true price the earth is paying for our embrace of overconsumption when it comes to clothing. It did that.
But what he didn’t discuss (which is rarely discussed when it comes to dealing with fashion and the climate crisis) is the literal cost to individual budgets of system change and our own behavior. It’s because one of the biggest problems with buying better and more responsibly is the fact that, as you point out, it’s a luxury for many consumers.
Responsibly produced products cost more. Sometimes a lot more.
Partly because when you come across an item of clothing that’s so cheap you think, how can that be?, the truth is that it can’t be exploited unless the people who made it have been exploited for their labor and that the factories that produced it have been forced out. of their margins.
And partly because materials that have a low impact on the planet are generally not produced with economies of scale. At least not yet.
So what should a consumer who wants to act responsibly but also face cost limitations do?
First of all, not all cheap fashion items are created equal. The rise of companies like Shein, Fashion Nova and PLT made H&M and Zara look like card-carrying greenies. Although it seems impossible that the business model (doing more things quickly!) will ever be compatible with responsible production, H&M and Zara are at least trying.
And there’s a difference between fast fashion and what you might call factory fashion: the outlet stores of brands like Ralph Lauren, J. Crew and Brooks Brothers, which tend to be less trends but often use more durable materials.
Second, wherever you buy, your solution to carry your products more is absolutely essential.
According to Maxine Bdat, founder of the New Standard Institute and architect of New York’s Fashion Sustainability and Social Accountability Act, currently under consideration in the State Legislature, extending the active life of a garment by two times. (using the garment in its original state form twice as many times as the average), reduce climate impact by 49%.
It’s hard to know how long is considered medium, but a 2015 survey estimated only seven times.
Seven times.
Changing this number is something everyone can and should do, regardless of their budget. Buy for the long term, not the weekend. It will also change the way you think about spending.
If you buy a t-shirt for $50 but wear it once a week for a year, the price per garment is less than $1. Which is actually cheaper than if you buy a t-shirt for $10 and wear it twice before it starts to come apart at the seams or lose its shape. Then the price per wear is $5. It’s not a robbery. (Note: Part of extending the first life of a garment is also learning how to care for it properly.)
So when you want to make a purchase, run the numbers. Then figure out how badly you want a piece and how many ways you could wear it with what’s already in your wardrobe. Fashion math! Sometimes it adds up.
Answers to your style questions
Each week on Open Thread, Vanessa will answer a fashion-related question from readers
