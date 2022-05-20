Fashion
Best Wedding Guest Dresses 2022
We’ve officially entered wedding season, which means you’ll need something chic and appropriate to wear. While you can pull out any old dress from last year’s wedding season and roll with it, you truly deserve a wedding guest dress that will make you look and feel amazing. After all, coming out of a pandemic and finally getting dressed is exciting!
Of course, there are a few unofficial rules for wedding guest dresses to keep in mind. Wearing white is almost always a huge no-no, and you don’t want to appear in something super revealing or attention-grabbing for fear of upstage the bride. The dress code will also depend on the couple’s tastes, location, climate, theme (if there is one) and a number of other factors that should be considered in your invitation, so don’t remember to read it carefully.
When it comes to choosing one of the best wedding guest dresses (or two or three) to get you through the season in style and seamlessly, the goal is to find a happy medium that is gorgeous and confidence-building, but won’t make you the center of attention on someone else’s big day. Well, where to begin ? There are a lot of dresses out there, and you only have a short time (don’t wait until the very last minute to start looking, trust me!). Check out these options for the best wedding guest dresses to help you find the right fit.
J.Crew Alicia Cupro-Blend Slip Dress
This slip dress is simple, and that’s part of its appeal. the silk dress has a racerback to show off your shoulders and to keep you comfortable as you hit the dance floor. The ankle-length sheath comes in two shades tea pink and deep chocolate to give you options. It’s even machine washable, so you don’t have to worry about racking up dry cleaning bills between weddings.
Dress Madewell Bel Kazan Janie
while you could wear basic black, this patterned dress is much more exciting. The Janie dress has an elastic back and adjustable straps to help you get the perfect fit. A full, long skirt gives you plenty of room to dance in comfort. There are even pockets to store your phone and other essentials when mingling with guests. The dress is also available in a walnut hue, if you’re not in the mood for black.
Vince Camuto Slip-On Cocktail Dress
Speaking of black, this Vince Camuto cocktail dress is a stunner. The LBD has an off-the-shoulder neckline that is eye-catching yet elegant. A back vent and arm slits let you move freely, while a concealed zipper makes it easy to get in and out. A subtle drape down the front creates a flattering silhouette.
Fraiche by J – High/low wrap dress
Go to a conservative wedding? This faux wrap dress is more understated without being frumpy. It features a cinched waist with a tie and a high-low skirt to show just enough leg. The dress is available in multiple colors, including red, navy, and rust. An added bonus: you can wear this one to work when wedding season is over.
Boden Purple Square Neck Midi Dress
This cute midi dress has the afternoon wedding written all over it. It features a square neckline for a classic tea party look, while a whimsical print choose from five options for a fun twist. Wide straps help keep everything in place, while breathable cotton fabric will keep you cool even on hot days.
