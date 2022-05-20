OU Men’s Golf: Sooners Rally, Dominantly Wins Regional Title

May 19 As Logan McAllister walked up the ninth fairway, a large crowd had formed behind the green.

The gallery standing in front of the clubhouse at the Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club erupted when the Oklahoma City native tapped in a par putt to finish the front nine 4-under. When McAllister looked up at the scoreboard sitting in front of the 10th tee, the Sooners had reversed a six-shot deficit heading into the day, into an eight-shot lead with nine holes to go.

Fueled by their home crowd, Oklahoma fought off a tough back nine to win the NCAA Regional at the Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club by 10 strokes over Auburn.

It’s great, said McAllister. I don’t know how many people were actually here, but we had really, really nice crowds, and it was good to have that, because you don’t get much in college golf, because we don’t play no home event.

Auburn saw its lead slip away after missing four of the first eight holes. Playing in the same group as the Tigers, Oklahoma got off to a fast start for the third straight round with all five players sitting under par.

Still, the Sooners couldn’t get too comfortable with their lead. In three rounds, they hit a combined par of 32 under the front nine alone. On the back nine, the Sooners entered the day 13 over par in two rounds.

The teams’ struggles down the stretch would not return on Wednesday, however, as all five players finished the team tied or better. In the end, Stephen Campbell Jr.s 71 (1-under) was the Sooners’ highest round of the day.

McAllister, Chris Gotterup, Drew Goodman and Patrick Welch each finished in the top 10.

The Sooners finished 22 strokes ahead of fifth-placed Utah, which was the last team to earn its ticket to the NCAA championships at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz., next week.

We all had five guys under par, and as a golf team, I don’t think you can ever complain when you have five guys under par, the OU head coach said, Ryan Hybl. A very, very special day for us to come here, and not only to get a spot to go into Grayhawk, but to win on our home turf is a big deal.

Yet despite the team entering the day with a good chance to advance, the pressure was mounting for the Sooners to secure a victory in front of their home crowd.

We were in a good position to get into the top five, but at the end of the day, we were trying to come out and win this tournament,” McAllister said. So to go out and have the final round down by three or four is huge before Grayhawk. We’re off in less than a week and to be able to build that momentum into the first round is going to be huge.

McAllister was tied for eighth before the final round but finished the day with seven birdies to take fourth with an aggregate score of 208. He finished three strokes behind Ole Miss Jackson Suber, who won the individual title at 11 under par.

I’ve had some really great final rounds this year and for some reason the final round pushes me a bit further,” McAllister said. I wish I could channel him a little more in the first and second rounds, but to be able to do that today and play some really good golf when it mattered a bit more was awesome to see.

Welch and Goodman finished tied at three for fifth place with total scores of 210 (6 under). Gotterup had a pair of birdie putts and was the only OU golfer to post a bogey-free round at the tournament.