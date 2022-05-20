Fashion and beauty innovators see opportunities for disability inclusion to meet the needs of a ‘trillion-dollar’ market

When Parkinson’s disease started preventing makeup artist Terri Bryant from being able to draw even the simplest lines, she knew she had to do something about it.

Ms. Bryant is part of a growing movement in the fashion and beauty industry to develop products for and with people with disabilities, recognizing a virtually untapped trillion-dollar customer market.

Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease that causes tremors, balance problems and weakness, including in grip strength.

Ms Bryant, who worked for years as a professional makeup artist, started her accessible business Guide Beauty after she began to struggle with her usual cosmetic tools.

“What I thought were simple techniques that I used to be able to knock out in 15 minutes, I just couldn’t get it right. I couldn’t control it,” she said. declared.

“I took out the toolbox and started the prototypes”

The problems she encountered inspired her to design cosmetic tools suitable for everyone, regardless of their level of disability.

“I ran home and pulled out my makeup bag and pulled out my husband’s tool bag. And I started prototypes,” Ms. Bryant explained.

“I actually ended up developing the brand because I have Parkinson’s disease. [and]when I received my diagnosis, there was something empowering about the moment.”

She launched Guide Beauty in 2020 and the business has been a huge success representing people with disabilities.

Ms. Bryant tried several styles before choosing tools designed to a universal design standard so that they were comfortable for everyone.

The tools are designed to have large handles, facets to rest on and bring the handle closer to the face to make application stable and easy to use.

Terry Bryant developed the product line after being diagnosed with the disease. ( Provided: Beauty Guide )

“We could kind of help change the narrative so that people can understand the value of inclusive representation at a design level because it makes sense from a business perspective,” she said.

“It makes what is the right thing to do, also a smart business decision.

“The fact that the industry has responded so well makes me realize that I don’t think we’re going to be left alone in this space for long. I think people are going to start changing their design process.”

From “disabled model” to “disabled model”

Ms. Bryant is not the only one to have found her calling.

James Parr admits his journey to becoming one of Australia’s most sought-after disabled models had a bumpy start.

James Parr says he doesn’t see his disability as something negative. ( Getty: Sam Tabone )

When he was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer, and told his leg needed to be amputated, he thought it would ruin his life.

“I would tell my friends, ‘if the leg goes, I go, I don’t,'” Mr Parr said.

“When the surgeon told me the best option was to amputate, I was like ‘cool, let’s go’. And it happened five days later.”

Mr Parr was back in the gym 10 days after the operation and said the amputation gave him a reason to start modeling, to change the narrative that being disabled was a sad outcome.

“I was like, ‘I’m not aligning with being sad or aligning with that as a negative thing,'” he said.

James Parr wants the fashion industry to include people of all abilities. ( ABC News: Provided )

“It brings more opportunity, I think part of the reason I love it and why I get into it and I’m so passionate about it is representation.”

He hopes to expand his public image from “disabled model” to “model with a disability”.

“I’m trying to really hone my craft. I’m a disabled model, but I want to be a model who has a disability. I just want to change that up a bit because it’s kind of demeaning.”

Mr Parr has been a model for three years representing international modeling agency Zebedee who just walked the runway at Melbourne Fashion Week 2022 with his prosthetic leg in full view.

Tapping into a trillion dollar industry

Launched in 2017, Zebedee specifically represents diverse role models with a focus on disabled and LGBTQA+ talent.

Victoria Johnson, Zebedee’s model booking manager for Australia and America, said the disabled modeling industry was a financially important but often overlooked aspect of the business.

“In the industry in general, if a brand uses disabled models, 20% of the company is disabled, so that’s a lot of purchasing power, so a lot of people will see this product if someone with a disability uses it, “said Ms Johnson.

“The purchasing power of people with disabilities worldwide is $1.2 trillion, so it only makes sense for a business to be inclusive.

“It’s really important for people with disabilities to feel represented and valued.”

Zebedee was started in the UK by two sisters-in-law, both with experience in modeling and supporting people with disabilities. The agency represents famous talents, including British model Ellie Goldstein with Down syndrome.

Zebedee was only launched in Australia last year and already represents 60 people with disabilities.

“One step forward and one or two back”

According to Ms Johnson and Zebedee junior model booker, Maddie Kalman, Australia is leading the way in the representation of people with disabilities in the industry.

“I think it’s really important to be diverse in this way in the fashion industry in Australia,” Ms Kalman said.

Maddie Kalman and Victoria Johnson of Zedebee with model James Parr. ( instagram )

“I think Australia is getting there with diverse and inclusive representation, America is unfortunately a little behind, but I think we are getting there with Australia.

“But I think it’s really important even if there’s no room, let’s make room.”

Ms Johnson said some of the major international fashion events in Europe, America and the UK did not always make room for models with disabilities.

“To be honest, we don’t know why they struggle to be inclusive at fashion shows,” Ms Johnson said.

“It’s like taking a step forward and a step or two back, but hopefully we can get back to this place, with our models working in the main locations.

“We had a lot of success at Melbourne Fashion Week. Most of the shows included a model with a disability or a difference, which was great.”

Fashion that works in a wheelchair

In Australia, adaptive clothing is considered assistive technology and can be purchased through the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS).

Molly Rogers (left) and Emma Clegg founded adaptive clothing company JAM in 2019. ( Provided )

Emma Clegg, occupational therapist and co-founder of adaptive clothing company JAM-the-Label, said the NDIS has made it easier to buy high-end accessible clothing.

“The Australian market is quite unique in that we have the NDIS, a lot of other countries don’t have a similar funding model,” Ms Clegg said.

“And so people can actually buy adaptive clothing through their NDIS plans as a low-cost assistive technology because it helps with active dressing and promotes independence and participation in a skill or activity. daily task.”

Ms Clegg and her business partner started JAM in 2017 to help people like their clients wear comfortable, fashionable clothes that work better in a wheelchair.

Models wearing JAM clothing, designed to make dressing easier and clothing more comfortable. ( Instagram: jamthelabel )

Some of the design features include shorter backs on the jackets so extra fabric does not bunch up between the wearer and the wheelchair, fully zippable sleeves and sides on the tops, poncho style opening on the jackets , carrier bags and no itchy tags.

JAM model Jason Clymo said the NDIS made it easier for her to buy comfortable adaptive clothing instead of common items that caused bedsores.

“Before I was on the NDIS, I wasn’t even really involved in the tailored fashion industry because I didn’t know much about it,” Mr Clymo said.

“It was when I met JAM-the-Label that I realized that adaptive fashion was becoming quite a big part of the industry and it was actually a really good option for me.”

JAM model Jason Clymo says issues such as pressure sores were a problem before he discovered suitable clothing. ( Provided )

Abolition of the “us and them” mentality

Ms Kalman said symbolism was always an issue in the industry, with many big brands reserving a model with a disability just for advertising.

“They get jobs, which is great, but it’s like some brands just tick a box and they have like a token disabled person to make themselves look like they’re inclusive, but they’re not really” , she said.

Mr Clymo, who has represented mainstream modeling agency Wink as well as Zebedee, said he hoped segregation in the fashion industry would go away in future.

He said having disabled and non-disabled models showcasing the same products would hopefully educate the industry more broadly and the practice would become mainstream.