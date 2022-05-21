Front row at the Dior Venice Beach menswear show with ERL – WWD





“I’m a big fan,” Rita Ora told Tony Hawk. The American skateboarder was never so in his element at a fashion show, the Dior and ERL menswear presentation at Venice Beach, inspired by SoCal skate and surf culture. Ora, along with her boyfriend and filmmaker Taika Waititi – both dressed in baggy Dior suits – headed to their seats, seated alongside Christina Aguilera and Daniel Levy. Not far away, also in the front row, were Leslie Odom Jr., Kid Cudi, Michael B. Jordan, Christina Ricci, Finneas, Henry Golding, Burna Boy, Winnie Harlow, Brooklyn Beckham with Nicola Peltz, Dee Ocleppo with Tommy Hilfiger and Diego Boneta — wearing the show’s opening look, an iridescent silver suit, graphic button-up shirt, and loose tie. “It’s the first time I’ve taken part in a Dior show,” the actor said at the after party. “I had fun.” The venue “is iconic,” Boneta continued. “The show was great. I loved the look. Dior Men’s Artistic Director Kim Jones, in collaboration with Venetian designer Eli Russell Linnetz of ERL, closed Windward Avenue, building a blue wave-like structure and runway overlooking the Pacific Ocean. There wasn’t much to see, however, on the dark, overcast day. “So blurry,” said actor and social media star Edward Zo. It was her very first fashion show. “It’s very exciting, very chaotic,” he said of first impressions. “It’s a good juxtaposition, because you have Venice, which is very gritty, and then this high fashion event.” There were other new faces, like content creators Blake Gray and Chase Hudson, as well as fashion veterans Amber Valletta and Kimora Lee Simmons. “I love the collection,” said Simmons, who brought her 19-year-old daughter Aoki. “I thought it was so vibrant, so colorful and so fun, so universal. It’s something for everyone. “I thought it was beautiful,” Aoki said. “And I surf here. I love it.” Both carried Dior Saddle bags. “I borrowed this from her,” Aoki said, sporting a mini version. Smiling, she added, “I hope I can keep it.” With Louis Vuitton recently showcased in San Diego and Gucci shutting down Hollywood Boulevard a few months ago, “it’s so nice to see that spotlight” on Southern California, said “Bling Empire” star Christine Chiu, a must-see fashion weeks. She was with her husband, Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Gabriel Chiu. “I am his plus one,” she said with a smile, wearing a dazzling mini dress under a matching men’s top. She buys clothes for women and men and mixes the two. “I mean, we’re sort of coming out of the pandemic, so why not zhoosh?” she said with a look. LA hasn’t felt safe these days due to the impact of COVID-19, she added, and feeling exposed in the middle of Venice, “I was reassured that they have massive security everywhere, on every roof… We’re here in all our precious rooms, so – I’m glad they’ve really beefed up the security. She was also happy to see the crowd the show drew. “Leave it to a men’s show to bring in this whole spectrum of fashion people,” Chiu said. “It’s the best sightseeing – not in terms of fame but in terms of style – that I’ve seen in a long time. Usually when I go to a Dior show, it’s Dior couture and all the ladies look alike It’s very wise.It’s such a cool and hip vibe.

