Student Opinion: Met Gala Fashion Who nailed the theme?

By: Mia Balterra

THE METROPOLITAN MUSEUM OF ART, NEW YORK – May 2, 2022; New York high society, celebrities and fashion icons gathered to walk the red carpet for the event of the season: the 2022 Met Gala. The words Gilded Glamor have been circulating the internet in reference to the gala, and critics didn’t hold back on outfits that apparently lacked glamor and gilding. This led to the common misconception that this was the theme of the evening, but in fact it was just the dress code, the real theme was In America: An Anthology of Fashion, a continuation of the theme of last year In America: A Lexicon of Mode. Still, it seems critics weren’t the only ones who ignored the official theme, as most celebs seemed to only remember the words Gilded Glamor when it came to their attire.

Before looking at which celebrities pulled off the look for the event, let’s discuss the theme and dress code for the evening. In America: An Anthology of Fashion (which served as the theme for both the Mets fashion show and the gala) is described as providing more historical context for last year’s theme and becoming clearer, delving into the usually overlooked backbone of American style, exploring it through its history.

Accompanying the theme, the dress code for the Gilded Glamor event references the historical period in America known as the Gilded Age which spanned approximately from 1870 to 1900. This era was marked by wealth, opulence and excess. The fashion of the time also reflected the wealth of the upper class, with extravagant dresses including lots of fabrics, gathered backs and various colors. With the improvement in textile technology of the time, the material was more available, and dresses were also adorned with lace, ruffles, fringe, and frills. the bustle silhouette is also a mark of the golden age, the shape of a dress that emphasizes the back of the wearer.

With all of that in mind, who nailed the theme and dress code this year? First, Billie Eilish, who wore vintage Gucci, executed her look beautifully.

Her look for the evening was inspired by a portrait of Madam Poirson, painted by John Singer Sargent at the height of the Gilded Age. The cinched waist and choppy train of her outfit fit perfectly with the dress code period, while details like her hair and accessories still keep the outfit remarkably in her own style.

Another top pick was Nicola Coughlan, my favorite, who wore a Richard Quinn ensemble that featured a long train and bustle, duchess satin and exposed cups.

What really got me excited about this look were the feathers that adorned the dress. The 3D of the dress draws attention to the splendor of the period from which it is inspired.

Let’s not forget some honorable mentions for the evening. Blake Lively wore a dazzling Versace gown with a touch that can’t go unnoticed. Lively first entered the event wearing copper satin and a jeweled bodice, but moments later those in attendance were stunned to see the dress transform before their eyes into a version teal blue of the dress. The Livelys dress had everything for the theme, but lacked in the dress code department. It definitely takes home the award for most stunning dress of the night, but once the choppy silhouette was removed to turn the dress a teal, the shape didn’t seem uniquely Golden Age. The sheer drama the dress commands and the stunning craftsmanship and detailing cannot be ignored. The dress and crown that Lively wore would have taken inspiration from american architecturenamely the colors of the Statue of Liberty and buildings like the Empire State Building.

Another strong honorable mention is Cardi B who appeared at the covered gala of Versace embroidered jewelry and chains. The look is undoubtedly golden, as the Versace gold seems to mimic the hanging gold coins. The dress is the epitome of luxury and grandeur, as its details reflect 1800s styles, even the gold choker and arm accessories a nod to the popular gloves and neck jewelry of the time. It’s just this form-fitting shape of the dress that takes it out of the golden age and into the 21st century.

As this year’s theme and dress code was the most specific in years, it seemed impossible for those attending, with their endless resources, to miss the mark. Yet when it comes to revisiting the outfits that graced the red carpet, only a few of the many got it right. Notable duds included Kim Khardasian, whose vintage Marilyn Monroe dress was gorgeous but fell flat on the period, and Emma Stone, whose white Louis Vitton dress was pretty, but only the one that didn’t have the gilding or the form suitable for the evening. There were some who nailed their looks, but only a few. Still, we can revel in the glamor of these few diamonds of the night and look forward to the announcement of next year’s theme, hoping that others will rise to the challenge of matching the theme elegantly.