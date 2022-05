Rita Ora puts a feminine spin on men’s suits at Dior Men’s Spring 2023 show – Footwear News

When you’re attending one of the biggest men’s shows of the season, it makes sense to wear menswear, even if you’re a woman known for her feminine-leaning style statements. For the Dior Men’s Spring 2023 show, Rita Ora leaned heavily into the realm of menswear, weaving her signature style touches into a traditionally masculine suit silhouette. Rita Ora attends the Dior Homme Spring/Summer 2023 show in Venice, California on May 19. CREDIT: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Dior For the event, Ora wore an extremely oversized men’s suit, which featured a blazer open at the knees and crinkled pants draped softly around his waist. The 31-year-old singer teamed the look with a yellow blouse printed with cheeky white dogs, which she wore slightly unbuttoned. For shoes, Ora wore pointed black pumps, which were tucked under the gathered hem of her oversized pants. Related Going with a head-to-toe mostly oversized silhouette is always a style risk, but Ora nailed the look perfectly. To accessorize her runway-ready look, Ora wore ornate gold hoop earrings and a beautifully showy gold necklace. To make her earrings shine, Ora wore her long, slightly puffed locks that hung down her back. For glam, Ora wore blush makeup with pink eyeshadow, rouge and a neutral pink lip. Dior Homme’s Spring 2023 collection brought out some of Hollywood’s biggest names. Installed in front of an impressive ocean-themed runway, a few blocks from Pacific Avenue in Venice Beach, the new capsule pays homage to the Californian atmosphere with skateboarders. The house’s iconic creations are reinterpreted by highlighting the meeting between guest designer Eli Russel Linnetz of ERL and Kim Jones, who is now in his fifth year with the house. The haute couture affair featured a star-studded guest list including Michael B. Jordan, Christina Aguilera, Jaden Smith, Paula Abdul, Rita Ora, Kelly Osbourne, Kid Cudi, Cordae, Tony Hawk, Nicola and Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, Winnie Harlow, Kimora Lee Simons and so many others.

