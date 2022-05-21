Love Island’s eBay partnership means resale is ‘winning’ over fast fashion





Love Island’s new eBay partnership contrasts with its previous partnerships with fast fashion retailers such as I Saw It First and Missguided, but is meant to support the growing shift to second-hand shopping.

eBay says the collaboration comes after it produced new research and data that shows a fifth (20%) of Britons admit to buying more second-hand fashion items than two years ago. The data also indicates that Love Island’s core audience of 18-34 year olds has the highest average percentage of second-hand clothes in their wardrobe (22%), nearly double that of those over 55. years (12%).

While a report released this week by data research firm GlobalData and online resale platform ThredUP suggests the US used market could double by 2026.

In previous series, contestants wore the latest clothing from the official partner to encourage sales. Additionally, many contestants landed fast fashion ambassador deals after the show ended, such as Molly-Mae Hague who became PrettyLittleThing’s UK and EU Creative Director.

This year’s resale fashion partnership will see ‘islanders’ wearing pre-loved eBay clothes which will be chosen from a shared wardrobe.

Love Island has a strong influence on fashion choices

GlobalData apparel analyst Pippa Stephens told Just Style exclusively that the Love Island producers’ decision is interesting because the show typically has such a strong influence on young people’s style and shopping choices. consumers.

She says: “Previous series of the show have significantly boosted the awareness of the fashion offerings of its partner brands; however, this has often been criticized, due to the negative environmental and ethical impacts of these fast fashion players”

Former Series 7 Love Island contestant and sustainable fashion contributor Brett Staniland takes things a step further and says he sees the move as a sign that fast fashion is giving way to the second-hand market, which he says , will develop and exceed it.

He explains, “Love Island as a show should always be relevant and ahead of the curve. With so many dating shows, they really pushed through a lot of changes for the upcoming series and this is one of them that sets them apart from the rest. I hope they listened to some conversations and paid attention to fashion and the youth community.

Stephens points out that young consumers are already the most invested in reselling.

She says that 37.3% of under 35s bought clothes, shoes and/or accessories for resale in 2021, according to GlobalData’s monthly survey conducted in January 2022. She adds that this will have lost spending to other apparel players, due to a combination of environmental concerns, the desire to save money and the ability to find more interesting and unique items.

However, she notes, “This partnership is likely to boost that even further, as it will put resale at the forefront of consumers’ minds and make them aware of the vast selection of products available.”

Stephens points to the fact that a large portion of retailer sales opportunities come after the show ends, with many fast fashion players securing candidates for sponsorship deals.

She says, “This should continue, so these brands won’t be the losers entirely, with these collaborations often allowing retailers to acquire new customers, drive engagement and stay ahead of younger consumers.”

Changing mindsets in the long term

Staniland, on the other hand, is convinced that the partnership indicates that attitudes towards fast fashion versus resale are changing in the long term.

He says: “Obviously the cost of living has gone up so people are looking for other options to save money. The climate crisis is undeniable now and so we cannot ignore the impact of fast fashion and its exploitative practices.

He adds: “I think now the stigma is changing and people are seeing that second-hand clothes are clean and cool and still very wearable and tell their own story.”

He explains, however, that the fashion industry is only at the beginning of its journey towards greater sustainability, saying: “We need to achieve full transparency in supply chains in order to know exactly what happens. We need strict legislation and penalties for those who do not comply. We need to amplify the voice of textile workers who are at the heart of fashion.

Staniland is adamant that these stories are important and that consumers want to hear them, and concludes, “The new generation of shoppers want to know where their clothes are made, by whom, and if they’ve been paid a living wage.