Evan Ross Katz Shares His (Hungover) Take on the Dior x ERL Show

Last night at sunset, fashion writer Evan Ross Katz traveled to Venice Beachs Windward Avenue to witness the debut of the Dior x ERL Mens capsule collection. Here, hungover on the balcony of his Venice hotel, the fashion guru feeds on the deliciously chaotic energy of the Kim Jones and Eli Russell Linnetz collaboration, and answers a few questions about the star-studded after party.

INTERVIEW: Where are you?

EVAN ROSS KATZ: Physically, I’m on the terrace of my hotel room wondering if I want to be a person who wears his robe all day (leaning towards yes, as I often do). Spiritually I’m still soaring above Eli’s high tower of pizza boxes [Russell Linnetz]s after party. I don’t think I’ve ever seen so much pizza and he had it on both floors. I marvel.

INTERVIEW: What did you eat for breakfast?

KATZ: First of all, thank you for pushing me into this headspace. Here is what I plan to have. I’m gay, so I have to start the day with iced coffee. If I don’t, I lose all sense of myself. There is a great place near the hotel: Dogtown. Then I’ll meet some friends and venture to Gjusta. The Dior welcome dinner was at Gjelina, the sister restaurant of Gjustas, and I want a family atmosphere on this trip, so this seems like the right thing to do.

INTERVIEW: What are you wearing?

KATZ: Not the bathrobe! I am wrapped in crumpled white sheets. It’s very Douglas Kirkland x Marilyn Monroe. Well, that’s how I envision it. It probably reads more like, do you think he’s okay?

INTERVIEW: What did you wear to the show? What was your look like?

KATZ: So I had this ultra-lush navy Dior slant sweater I was strapped on, but then I got flashes of me on the dance floor at the after-party. In a wool sweater. Merger. So, I decided that today was not his day. Sweater pronouns, by the way: her/her/his. So I opted for a short-sleeved shirt in neon green and khaki silk twill. I put on pants, a Levis jacket and finished with a Dior shoulder bag and sneakers.

INTERVIEW: What’s in your pockets?

KATZ: Completely empty. I recently started an era of panniers, which may well become the de facto me. I’m all for a sleek figure, full of pockets and full heads.

INTERVIEW: What’s in your system?

KATZ: Pizza Elis. More than I care to admit.

INTERVIEW: What did you think of the show?

KATZ: This question immediately made me think of Carrie Bradshaw in the first sex and the city movie, when she walks into this ridiculously gorgeous, sunny penthouse (which she should never have moved into, IMHO). It’s hideous. I hate that. It hurts my eyes. In other words, what’s not to like? Interestingly, and that’s why I think it was such an electric collaboration with the old, with the new. Like, with all that. This collection was decisive. He didn’t put his little toe in the water to get a temperature check. It made a cannonball in there.

INTERVIEW: What was it like?

KATZ: Love! It gave the contradiction, which is high-key, a perfect place to exist. Kim [Jones] said in his show notes that working with Eli was both familiar and revealing, and that was evident in the design. Elis’ presentation notes describe the collection as emerging from chaos and perfectionism. A heritage house and creative director inherently create a collaboration, so adding Eli into the mix adds a whole other layer. He gave revived.

INTERVIEW: What was your favorite look?

KATZ: The first of all, there was so much hair that I wish I could recreate. Guido Paulo did really well for this one. As for favorite looks, it has to be the sequin embellished ombr sweater, without a doubt. I I saw Kevin Abstract wear it to the after party, and it translates fabulously off the runway.

INTERVIEW: Where would you wear this look?

KATZ: I’d take that to Greta Gerwigs Barbie first. Manifesting that.

INTERVIEW: Let’s talk about the ERL collaboration. What did Eli bring to the table

KATZ: Chaos, just as he expected. But a voluntary chaos, harnessed, directed. This collaboration gave Eli the opportunity to take his ideas to new heights. Look, these were two masters who not only respect each other, but really like each other. This joy translates into clothing and experience.

INTERVIEW: Tell us about the after party, what was the atmosphere like? Who did you hang out with?

KATZ: I was coming out of a tunnel that led to the restrooms, and I was joined by a caterer-server. Suddenly there was a flurry of fog, and we found ourselves completely lost. When the fog lifted, we headed back to the blue lights of the dance floors. I thought this experience would bond us for life, but we never spokay again. (Men, am I right?) Other than that, I had my best friend Paul by my side all night. Never leave home without Paul. It was fabulous to reunite with Christina Ricci and her handsome husband, Mark. I loved seeing Dan Levy, Kid Cudi and Taika Waititi. Rubbing elbows with Paula Abdul was a highlight, as was getting my annual Lisa Rinna selfie. Loving her new catchphrase, “Hi, I’m karma. And yes, I’m a bitch, by the way. Delicious!

INTERVIEW: When is the best time to arrive at an after party?

KATZ: Early, baby. Everyone wants to be ~latest fashion~ and what’s the point of being like everyone else?

INTERVIEW: When is the best time to leave?

KATZ: If I’m not the last out, I’ve failed.