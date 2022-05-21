Price, details and where to buy from the Lacoste and Amazon collaboration





Good news, friends, summer is almost here. It’s hard to believe, but outdoor happy hours, long weekends, pool days, and easy living are just weeks away. So we were thrilled to learn that Lacoste, one of our favorite brands for classic preppy staples, was teaming up with e-commerce giant Amazon to create a which reaches the peak of summer relaxation. The new Lacoste x Amazon collection features high-end wardrobe basics like , , , (a summer essential), and -aka the only things I’m interested in wearing this summer if things go as planned. Short sleeve crew neck t-shirt Lacoste

amazon.com $60.00 The star of the show in this powerful collaboration is the brand new Lacoste crocodile logo. Instead of the small embroidered croc you’re used to seeing on the brand’s signature polo shirt, these pieces feature an oversized white logo with a line drawing of the crocodile, the brand’s founding year, 1927, and the word “Lacoste” in capital letters. emblazoned not once, not twice, but three times, because good things come in threes, of course. The blocked white design is reminiscent of ’90s and early sportswear (think Champion and Tommy Hilfiger), with a dash of decidedly 2022 logo-mania. either on the neckline or the sleeve on the tops, and by the waist or the hem on the bottoms. Shop the Lacoste x Amazon capsule collection Long sleeve crew neck sweatshirt Lacoste

amazon.com $125.00 Swimsuit with carry bag Lacoste

amazon.com $80.00 Graphic hoodie Lacoste

amazon.com $145.00 Graphic joggers Lacoste

amazon.com $120.00 René Lacoste, the agile Frenchman known on the tennis courts as “le Crocodile”, is widely credited with being the originator of the cotton pique polo shirt that has become synonymous with the brand. Needless to say, Lacoste’s signature heavyweight cotton and meticulous attention to craftsmanship are felt here. Our favorite piece from the collection is actually the — Not only do they come in classic colors and are quick drying, but they also come with a carry bag for easy transport when wet. The name of the game here is effortless style. All tops and bottoms can be mixed and matched to create a casual look that requires minimal effort. Or, reduce the effort to absolute zero and order a matching set – you can’t go wrong there. Either way, it’ll keep you comfortable wherever your summer takes you. This content is created and maintained by a third party, and uploaded to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content on piano.io

