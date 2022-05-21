



Hulk takes on Iron Man’s Celestial Hulkbuster armor in a preview of Marvel’s Hulk #7 by writer Donny Cates and artist Martin Coccolo.



The following contains spoilers for Pontoon #7, on sale May 25 from Marvel Comics. Starship Hulk Faces Iron Man’s Massive Armor Upgrade In Next Pontoon #7. Pontoon #7 comes from writer Donny Cates, artist Martin Coccolo, colorist artist Matt Wilson, and VC letterer Cory Petit. In the preview provided by Marvel, Iron Man has arrived at the scene of Hulk and Thor’s giant battle with new celestial-looking Hulkbuster armor. Tony Stark lands the first punch as he quickly begins to fire ammo at Starship Hulk, which then results in massive mayhem as Thor watches from above. “The roar of muscle and sinew,” reads Thor’s interior monologue as he watches the battle. “Burning and growing, but still under the heat of a cosmic maelstrom…unleashing the endless ocean of pain that humanity cannot perceive…on a creature that does not know why it must suffer.”

RELATED: Marvel Resurrects [SPOILER] For the giant battle of Hulk and Thor Iron Man’s Celestial Hulkbuster Armor Appeared At The End Of Thor #25 after telling the Avengers he was going to help defeat the Hulk. Thor #25 also revealed the reason Iron Man and Thor are after the Hulk is because Bruce Banner was taken over by an unknown force and killed 17 people in El Paso following the events of Immortal Hulk. The synopsis for Pontoon #7 reads: “In the third installment of the epic crossover between the HULK and THOR series, Iron Man interrupts a pivotal moment in the Hulk and Thor battle to settle a score. Equipped with the new “Celestial Hulkbuster” armor from his own design, Tony is confident he can ensure Thor’s victory and Hulk’s capture. But sometimes what you don’t really know can hurt you…”

RELATED: Two Marvel Powerhouses Are Fighting Over The Exact Same Thing Pontoon #7 Falls in Marvel banner of war crossover, which debuted in May with Hulk vs. Thor: Alpha War Banner #1. Following Pontoon #7, the event will continue with June 8 Thor # 26 before closing in July 20 Pontoon #8. “Well, I was a little surprised that Marvel approached me to write this, if I’m being honest,” Cates said of the event. “I’m best known for writing very small, very quiet, intimate comics, so I had to – ha!! Sorry. I couldn’t go on like this. Yeah, it’s gonna be crazy as hell, guys,” wrote said Cates, “We’re going to smash EVERYTHING! Happy birthday, Hulk and Thor! Hope you enjoy the HUGE AMOUNTS OF VIOLENCE!”

Pontoon #7 features a cover by Gary Frank and Brad Anderson and a variant cover by J. Scott Campbell, Sabine Rich, Logan Lubera, Rachelle Rosenberg, Geoff Shaw, Federico Blee, Junggeun Yoon, and Chrissie Zullo. The issue comes out May 25 from Marvel. Source: Marvel

Immortal X-Men Officially Gives Mister Sinister His Own Hulk Mode Read more

About the Author Brandon Schreur

(305 articles published)

Brandon Schreur is a comics editor for CBR, joining the team in February 2022. Based in Michigan, the man has a passion for just about anything pop culture. Comic books? Love them. Movies? Seen way too many. TV shows? Can watch just about anything in a crazy time. Learn to write about all these interests for RBC? He is living the dream. You can follow him on Twitter at @brandonschreur. More from Brandon Schreur

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbr.com/iron-man-hulkbuster-armor-debuts-incredible-fashion-marvel/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos