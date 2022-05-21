Fashion
“My mother-in-law wants me to wear her old wedding dress and I’m afraid to offend her by refusing”
Illustrative photo by Getty Images
- A bride-to-be is afraid of breaking her mother-in-law’s heart by refusing to wear her old wedding dress.
- Her mother-in-law says it is traditional to pass on the wedding dress.
- The bride-to-be tried on the wedding dress, but it wasn’t what she wanted.
Many brides save their dresses to pass on to their daughters. But what if you only have wires? Do you ask your daughter-in-law to wear your dress?
A bride-to-be is conflicted after her stepmother asks her to wear her old wedding dress because it’s their family tradition.
Share his story on Redditshe explained that her husband understands that she wants her own wedding dress, but her mother-in-law says it is tradition to pass on her dress.
“My husband and I are having our reception soon. We got engaged in 2019 and wanted to get married in 2020, but the world has stopped! We got married privately, but we are having our reception in the fall later this year. year,” shares the bride-to-be.
“I have always dreamed of having my wedding dress and my husband understands that it is non-negotiable for me. I browsed dresses online and finally decided to take the plunge.
LEARN MORE | “I broke up with him after his mum paid for everyone’s first class vacation flights except mine”
The bride-to-be wrote that she had no siblings and her parents had died, so she invited her mother-in-law.
“My mother-in-law told me that it was a tradition to wear their mother’s wedding dress and that there was no need to buy a dress because I could wear hers. I decided to give it a shot, and it’s a HIDEOUS dress. It’s such an old-fashioned wedding dress,” she shares.
“I wanted a chic, strapless, mermaid-style dress, something to show off. In this, I feel like a frilly, chubby marshmallow, and that’s well said. I hate that. Entirely. But I walked out in it, and my mother-in-law had tears in her eyes and told me how beautiful I looked.
“I HATE the dress, but I love it, and I feel like I might break her heart if I don’t wear it. My husband says I should tell her, it’ll probably hurt her, but it’s my wedding.
LEARN MORE | Mother-in-law drama? There are ways to deal with this difficult relationship
Reddit users agree that she should tell her stepmother the truth. One user commented, “Be nice, but tell him you won’t wear it. You might even say, “This isn’t the dress I imagined myself getting married in, but thank you for letting me be a part of this tradition!”
“As others have suggested, maybe do a photoshoot of you in the dress with MIL and SIL. Make it a ‘Family Women’ photoshoot, then wear whatever dress you want for your celebration. . »
Another commented: “It’s your marriage and your decision. Tell her you really appreciate the offer, but you wanted a different style and don’t feel hers flatters your figure.
What would you do if you were the recipient of this request? tell us here.
Source: Reddit
