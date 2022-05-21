Brooklyn Beckham Kisses Nicola Peltz’s Neck at Dior Show: Photos – Hollywood Life









Image Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shuttersto Brooklyn Beckham23, and Nicholas Peltz, 27, were still on their honeymoon while in Los Angeles on Thursday, May 20. The newly married couple could barely hold hands during the Diors Spring/Summer 2023 men’s show. More about Brooklyn Beckham Brooklyn gently wrapped her arm around Nicola, before leaning down to kiss her neck. the Transformers: Age of Extinction the actress looked ultra-chic in a shiny sky blue suit, slightly open to reveal her taut midriff. Adding a millennial-inspired touch, she wore silver eyeshadow and had her icy blonde hair neatly pinned behind her ears. The up-and-coming Brooklyn photographer opted for a more casual look. He wore a gray and white abstract hoodie with the sleeves long enough to hide his hands. Shiny nylon pants and black sneakers tied the low-key look together. Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz wedding photos: David and Victoria and other celebrities Brooklyn and Nicola weren’t the only stars at the Diors event. Also seen in the front row was Christina Aguilera, Jordyn Woods, Christine Ricci, Winnie Harlow, Paula Abdul |and more. The fashion show was part of a recent string of red carpet outings for the new Mr. and Mrs. After marrying in a lavish ceremony in Palm Beach, Florida on April 9, 2022, they did their debut with an appearance at the 2022 Met Gala. There, the pair seemed made to match a pair of stunning Valentino ensembles. Related link Related: Brooklyn Beckham’s siblings: all about his relationship with his 2 brothers and his sister Harper The duo first met in 2017 but only started dating two years later. Brooklyn popped the question in July 2020 and it’s been a fairy tale ever since. Although the couple were on the West Coast for the fashion show, Nicola and Brooklyn unloaded their $10.5 million Beverly Hills Mansion in March 2022 to move to Miami, closer to where both of their families have roots.

