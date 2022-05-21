Dog clothes go folk on the frontier with sarapes, guayaberas and dresses





Did you know that dog clothes in El Paso can reflect the pride of Mexican culture? An El Paso woman who regularly sells at various popups and markets has found a niche selling folk dresses, guayaberas and sarapes made for dogs, and even wearable by some cats. Alejandra Marquez, who will be selling her wares at Fiesta de las Luces on Saturday, said she has always loved dressing her poodle, Lila. Her company is called Lila and Friends. “I started thinking that if I like doing it, maybe other people like doing it and I started looking for what I could sell,” Marquez said. Marquez also noticed that people like to take their pets wherever they can, so dressing them up for the occasion seems natural. Marquez and his mother make certain clothes, such as bandanas made of colorful fabrics resembling sarapes. Traditional folk dresses, guayaberas, collars and leashes are made and shipped to Chiapas, Mexico. Marquez said she could fit the clothes on most size dogs, but had to ask her salesperson to look into making items for larger dogs. “I think they tend to make dresses for small dogs in Mexico because that’s what they tend to have,” she said. “People tend to have Chihuahuas and little dogs like that.” People often think items are for kids, until they take a closer look. “It grabs their attention because Mexican craftsmanship is so colorful,” she said. “And I think people like buying them because it gives them a connection to their Mexican culture, especially since a lot of people don’t go to Swear anymore.” Dresses and guayaberas are around $15, and colorful collars and leashes start at around $8. Bandanas start at $5. Follow his business onhttps://www.instagram.com/lilaandfriends9/ After:Fiesta de las Luces brings fun, food, music and wrestling to downtown El Paso on Saturdays Mara Corts Gonzlez can be reached at 915-546-6150, [email protected]; @EPTMaria on Twitter. Where to shop What: Lila and Friends dog clothes When:3 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday May 21 Or:Find a booth at La Fiesta de Las Luces, South El Paso Street, from Paisano Drive to 4th Avenue

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.elpasotimes.com/story/life/2022/05/20/dog-apparel-gets-folkloric-border-sarapes-guayaberas-and-dresses/9860455002/

