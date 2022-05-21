Read: Dior and ERL draw inspiration from 90s nostalgia, Jacquemus appoints new CEO





Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images These are the stories that make fashion headlines on Friday. Dior teams up with ERL for a nostalgic ’90s spring 2023 men’s collection

Dior Men’s Creative Director Kim Jones has teamed up with designer Eli Russell Linnetz of ERL to create a capsule collection — but don’t call it a “collaboration.” fashion company‘s Lauren Sherman reports: “The nostalgia-fueled setting, collection and front row – with 90s pop stars Paula Abdul and Christina Aguilera seated alongside Cudi and newlyweds Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz – all testified to how youth culture and consumption are increasingly driving the growth of brands like Dior.”{fashion company} Jacquemus appoints a new CEO

Jacquemus has appointed Bastien Daguzan, the former head of Paco Rabanne’s fashion division, as CEO, reports Joelle Diderich for WWD. Daguzan will be the first external executive in the role, which was previously filled by designer Jacquemus himself. {WWD} The New York Times on Emma Snape’s shop

“Rogue has become one of New York’s biggest and most unpredictable new retail adventures,” writes The New York Times‘ Jon Caramanica of the Lower East Side vintage store run by TikTok phenomenon Emma Rogue. “It’s where famous TikToks liquidate their closets, where daring young clothing designers hold pop-up shows and events, and where neatly mismatched people find their iconic clothes.” {The New York Times} Scroll to continue Miuccia Prada to Collaborate on ‘Elvis’ Costumes

Miuccia Prada will collaborate with Oscar-winning costume designer Catherine Martin and filmmaker Baz Luhrmann on costumes for the upcoming “Elvis” film, Prada and Miu Miu announced Friday. The trio also collaborated in 2013, designing the costumes for “The Great Gatsby”, as well as in 1996 for “Romeo + Juliet”. {Fashionista Inbox} Nordstrom opens an ASOS pop-up

On Friday, Nordstrom opened an ASOS pop-up at The Grove in Los Angeles, marking the first time ASOS has had a physical presence in the world. The partnership was designed for consumers in their twenties, and the physical retail experience will occupy a two-story, 20,000 square foot space. ASOS will also launch in 10 Nordstrom stores across the country, including New York. {Fashionista Inbox}

